I don't know if anyone whipped any “hard fruit” at Arrow actor Stephen Amell, but the actor joined the SAG-AFTRA picket lines in NYC today.

Photos (via The Hollywood Reporter) showed Amell in the picket lines in NYC in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

'Arrow' star Stephen Amell hit the #ActorsStrike picket line in NYC today pic.twitter.com/95dhUAvwa8 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 11, 2023

If you remember, it was just a few weeks ago that Amell criticized the strike. He claimed to not support striking and called it a “reductive negotiating strategy.”

It didn't take long for Amell to come out and clarify those comments. In a lengthy Instagram post, Amell claimed his support of SAG-AFTRA and stood by his “reductive negotiating strategy” comment while clarifying that it still can be “emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved.”

The ending of the Instagram post did insinuate that you would eventually see Amell joining the SAG-AFTRA strike picket lines. Seeing it actually unfold is another thing. At least he is standing by his union brothers and sisters during this difficult time.

Stephen Amell is known for his portrayal of Green Arrow in the CW's self-titled series. He held down the role from 2012-2020 in 169 episodes. He'd also appear in episodes of The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and the team-up crossover event, DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

Outside of Arrow, Amell starred in the live-action film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. His latest roles comes in Starz's series Heels. In the series, Amell plays Jack Spade — a “heel” in the professional wrestling industry. The acclaimed series has featured real-life professional wrestlers such as CM Punk. His wife and former WWE star AJ Lee appeared in Season 2.