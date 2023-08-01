Stephen Amell, who played DC hero Green Arrow in the CW's Arrowverse, blasted the idea of striking amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

During an appearance at Galaxycon in Raleigh, NC (via Deadline), Amell said the following about the strikes: “I support my union, I do, and I stand with them, but I do not support striking, I don't.”

He continued, “I think it is a reductive negotiating tactic, and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating. And I think that thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I'm on [Heels], that premiered last night, I think it's myopic.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike is currently in its third week. There has been a bevy of A-list actors who have come out and supported the movement including George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Jessica Chastain to name a few.

Stephen Amell is most known for his role as Green Arrow in the Arrowverse. He held down the lead role from 2012 until the show's conclusion in 2020 and played the part in 169 episodes. Not only did he lead Green Arrow, but he reprised the role in a number of team-up projects as well. He starred in episodes of The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. He previously had roles in other TV series including Hung and Rent-a-Goalie and also played a part in the live-action 2016 film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

His latest role comes in the Starz series Heels, a drama about professional wrestling. In the series, Amell plays Jack Spade — a wrestling “heel” in the Duffy Wrestling League (DWL). The series also features AEW wrestler CM Punk.