Arsenal has received a stark warning from football pundit Paul Merson, who believes that relying on Eddie Nketiah alone is insufficient if they aspire to win the Premier League, reported by GOAL. Merson advised the Gunners to consider a January move for Ivan Toney to strengthen their attacking options.

England international striker Ivan Toney is currently serving a suspension at Brentford for breaching Football Association betting regulations. However, he is set to return to action at the start of 2024 after completing his ban. Arsenal, who currently depend on Nketiah and Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus for their attacking firepower, might be in the market for another forward by that time.

Merson emphasized the importance of having a proven and consistent center forward in a title-chasing squad. He expressed doubt about whether Nketiah or Jesus could take Arsenal to the next level in the Premier League. Merson stated, “I’ve always said it from day one – Eddie Nketiah is not going to win you the Premier League. You need a proper center forward. I’m not blaming Nketiah because they drew 2-2 with Tottenham. But with 32 games to go and all the Champions League games they have to play, I don’t think he takes them to the next level. I don’t even think Gabriel Jesus takes them to the next level.”

Merson believes that Ivan Toney, with his ability to hold up play and excel in aerial duels, could be the solution for Arsenal. Toney has been prolific for Brentford, scoring 32 goals in 66 Premier League appearances.

However, the Gunners might face competition from London rivals Chelsea, who are also reportedly interested in Toney as they seek attacking reinforcement after a lackluster start to the 2023-24 season. The January transfer window could prove pivotal for both Arsenal and Toney as they look to bolster their squads for the Premier League campaign.

As the transfer window approaches, Arsenal fans will be eagerly watching to see if their club makes a move for Toney, potentially addressing their need for a clinical goal scorer to enhance their title prospects.