Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has decided not to take any risks with Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard, as both players are set to miss the Gunners' third-round Carabao Cup clash with Brentford, reported by GOAL.

Arsenal is pursuing success on multiple fronts this season and remains competitive in various competitions. However, Arteta is prioritizing the well-being of his key players who are currently nursing injuries.

In a recent North London derby against Tottenham, Arsenal's record signing, Declan Rice, was forced off at half-time due to an undisclosed injury. Additionally, Belgian winger Leandro Trossard was ruled out of the same match after reporting a “slight muscle issue” during training.

Considering these injuries, Arteta is adopting a cautious approach. Regardless of whether Rice and Trossard are deemed fit for the match, the Arsenal manager intends to rest them for the upcoming Carabao Cup fixture against Brentford.

Furthermore, Bukayo Saka is also expected to be sidelined for the Brentford game. Saka displayed signs of discomfort and was substituted late in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Tottenham. Arsenal is keen to prevent any potential long-term injuries, especially given their recent loss of Jurrien Timber, who is out for the season due to knee surgery.

Arsenal's summer investments have bolstered their squad depth, allowing Arteta the luxury of rotating players and managing injuries with caution.

As the Gunners continue to compete in various competitions this season, Arteta's decision to prioritize player health and well-being reflects his commitment to maintaining a strong and competitive squad throughout the campaign.