Arsenal's star player, Bukayo Saka, who has been a constant presence in the lineup for the last 87 Premier League games, may be unavailable for their upcoming match against Manchester City. Saka's injury occurred during Arsenal's Champions League encounter with Lens, leaving manager Mikel Arteta concerned about his availability.

The versatile forward had significantly impacted the Lens game, setting up the opening goal for Gabriel Jesus and becoming the first player in Europe's top five leagues to register five goals and assists this season. However, his night ended abruptly as he limped off the field in the 34th minute due to a muscular injury.

Mikel Arteta expressed his apprehensions, stating, “It doesn't look good,” when asked about Saka's injury. With Saka's status uncertain, Arsenal faces a challenging situation ahead of their highly anticipated clash with Manchester City, the reigning Premier League champions.

Saka's remarkable consistency in the starting lineup, which extends back to May 2021, highlights his pivotal role in the team. His ability to engage in one-on-one battles and exploit individual duels with full-backs has been a vital asset for the Gunners. Without him, Arsenal's attacking prowess could be significantly diminished, particularly against a formidable opponent like Manchester City.

As Arsenal prepares for this crucial fixture, the uncertainty surrounding Saka's availability remains a concern for both Arteta and the fans. The outcome of Saka's injury assessment will likely play a pivotal role in determining Arsenal's strategy and chances of success against a formidable Manchester City side. Arsenal's hopes of securing a positive result on Sunday hang in the balance, with Saka's fitness emerging as a crucial factor in their campaign. On the other hand, the defending Premier League champions will be without Rodri due to suspension.