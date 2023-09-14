Arsenal is set to undergo a significant leadership change as Chief Executive Officer Vinai Venkatesham has confirmed his departure in the summer of 2024, reported by goal.com. This marks the end of an illustrious 14-year journey with the Premier League club for Venkatesham.

Venkatesham's association with Arsenal began in 2010 when he joined as the head of global partnerships. Over the years, he climbed the ranks within the organization before eventually taking over the CEO role from Ivan Gazidis in 2018.

Expressing his decision to seek new challenges, Venkatesham stated, “This was a tough decision, but it is time to pursue another challenge.” He emphasized his commitment to Arsenal until his last day in his current role, focusing on supporting a seamless transition.

The club's board expressed their support for Venkatesham's pursuit of new opportunities and praised his contribution to the Gunners over the years. Co-chair Josh Kroenke said, “Vinai will always be part of the Arsenal family and always welcome back at Emirates Stadium.” While the departure marks a significant change, the club remains steadfast in its commitment to its long-term strategy and continued progress.

As the Premier League season unfolds, Arsenal will continue to focus on their upcoming fixtures, including a match against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday. While Vinai Venkatesham's decision represents the end of an era, Arsenal looks ahead to a future marked by new leadership and fresh opportunities for growth and success. With brand new players the Gunners are set to make a run for Premier league glory.