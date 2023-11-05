Is Arsenal missing Granit Xhaka? This article explores the impact of Xhaka's departure on Arsenal's midfield and the challenges they face.

When Newcastle United faced Arsenal in their recent clash, both teams missed key midfielders. For the hosts, Sandro Tonali was conspicuously absent due to his suspension for betting offenses. However, a subtle void lingered in the visitors' midfield as well, prompting some to wonder whether Arsenal now regrets parting ways with Granit Xhaka.

Last season, Xhaka experienced the most prolific campaign of his career. Deployed in a more advanced role, he contributed 14 goals and assists in 37 Premier League appearances, nearly double his previous-best tally. This tactical shift not only boosted his offensive output but also reduced the defensive responsibilities that had occasionally exposed his propensity for rashness. Xhaka accumulated just four yellow cards during the 2022-23 season, a remarkable improvement compared to his earlier years at Arsenal.

When Xhaka departed for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, he left with well-wishes from the fanbase, but his departure was met with little mourning. While his time at Arsenal had been a mixed bag, with moments of brilliance overshadowed by frustrating inconsistencies, he was 30 years old, and a change felt right for both player and club.

Since his return to the Bundesliga, Xhaka has continued to thrive. In the current Bundesliga season, he leads the league in successful passes in the final third, with 179 to his name. His performance rating, as calculated by WhoScored's algorithm, is higher than during any of his seven years in England.

While Xhaka prospers at Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal is still figuring out how to replace him effectively. Despite letting Xhaka go for around £20 million, the club spent a substantial £170 million upgrading their midfield with the acquisitions of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice. Havertz, who was expected to fill Xhaka's role, has struggled to make an impact, managing just one goal and one assist. In contrast, Rice has been a solid addition, but his success raises questions about his optimal position within the team.

Arsenal's midfield alternatives, such as Fabio Vieira and Jorginho, haven't consistently impressed, and injuries have further complicated Arteta's lineup decisions. It's a scenario where Xhaka's presence, especially in challenging matches like the one against Newcastle, would be dearly welcomed.

While Arsenal currently holds a respectable position in the Premier League, it's clear that the anticipated improvements resulting from their midfield changes haven't fully materialized. This has led to questions about whether Arsenal is now yearning for the dynamic midfielder Granit Xhaka, enjoying a fruitful spell at Bayer Leverkusen.