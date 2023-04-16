It’s not been the best week for Arsenal.

The Gunners surrendered a 2-0 lead to end up drawing 2-2 against West Ham United at London Stadium on Sunday. Early goals from Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal a dream start.

However, they conceded a penalty which Said Benrahma converted in the 33rd minute. Arsenal got their own penalty in the second half only for Bukayo Saka to shoot it horribly wide before Jarred Bowen equalized a minute later to pile on the misery.

The result comes exactly one week after Mikel Arteta’s men surrendered a 2-0 lead at Anfield against Liverpool. While given the nature of the Liverpool game and their poor record at Anfield, it was actually a well-earned point, Arsenal most certainly dropped points against a West Ham team fighting for their Premier League survival.

It also doesn’t bode well for their chances of a first league title since 2004. While Arsenal still hold a four-point lead over Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s men not only have a game in hand, but also host the league leaders at the Etihad Stadium later this month.

Arsenal fans are certainly panicking on Twitter as many have all but resigned themselves to City winning the league after dropping points in two consecutive games. Here are some of the reactions:

The lesson from last week was not that Anfield is some magical kingdom made of pixie dust where you’re powerless to its charms. It was that Arsenal went 2-0 up and started pissing about and allowed their opponents back into the game. — Tim Stillman (@Stillmanator) April 16, 2023

Officially we have bottled the league pic.twitter.com/WB7kjzfnDG — UndrëâdēdRästå 💀😉 (@undreadedrasta) April 16, 2023

My life now that Arsenal have bottled the League #WHUARS pic.twitter.com/hO8U5vxD8v — JM🇨🇬 (@jm_bxndz) April 16, 2023

Arsenal’s points dropped from winning positions in the Premier League this season: August, September, October, November, December, January, February, March 𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗: 4 points. April 𝗔𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗘: 4 points.#afc pic.twitter.com/WiAD7ELUvQ — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 16, 2023

Straight into my house please sir https://t.co/oAZ7qBaUHl — Paddy (@PaddyArsenal) April 16, 2023

This is the game where we bottled the league, not last week — 'Tokunbo 🇵🇹 (@diplomatmujeeb) April 16, 2023

Arsenal are gonna prove Gary Neville right pic.twitter.com/28NXqnqxtk — 🦅 (@Gideoomatic) April 16, 2023

It’s the first time ever Arsenal have dropped a two-goal lead in consecutive Premier League games. Arsenal mood right now: pic.twitter.com/EjxfUck7ws — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 16, 2023

And that’s pretty much how we’ve bottled the league title 🤦‍♂️ — 𝕽𝖚𝖙𝖙𝖔 (@ezrandez) April 16, 2023

It’s not all bad news, however.

If Arsenal defeat Southampton at home next week, they’ll have a seven-point leading going into the City game with the champions having two games in hand. And if they manage to leave the Etihad with a point, Arsenal can be very confident of their chances for the rest of the season.

But in order for that to happen, it’s absolutely imperative that they do not drop any further points against Southampton and have their confidence affected even more.