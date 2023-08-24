There is good news for Arsenal fans as Gabriel Jesus is back in training with the squad. The Brazilian striker suffered a knee injury before the start of the Premier League season, which will keep him out until the end of August.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Jesus has returned to full-team training and is involved with the Arsenal squad. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is concerned about the former Manchester City man's lack of fitness in the past 12 months but understands that he needs to manage the striker properly. The Gunners only have Eddie Nketiah as a backup option for Jesus, as they are set to offload Folarin Balogun.

Arteta said about Jesus, “It's a bit early, still, less than two weeks since the operation. Hopefully, he can start to do some stuff next week. He's doing really well to be fair, but it's something we're going to be cautious with to make sure he comes back in the right way.”

Gabriel Jesus arrived at Arsenal after the signature of Erling Haaland by Manchester City last summer. The Brazilian striker wasn't getting first-team minutes consistently at the Etihad Stadium, and the signings of Haaland and Julian Alvarez pushed him further behind the pecking order. On the other hand, Arsenal came calling, and he never hesitated in accepting the game.

Jesus' first season at Arsenal was decent, scoring 11 goals in 33 games across all competitions. However, the Gunners would need to see him boost his scoring numbers if they want to close the gap on Manchester City this season.