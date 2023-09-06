Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has been linked with a move away from the club. The European champion joined the club in last season's January transfer window, but the competition in midfield has made him consider his options.

According to the reports from the Italian media, Jorginho's agent has shared an update on his client's future. He said, “Jorginho is focused on Arsenal, therefore on the Premier League championship and the Champions League. He won't go to Fenerbahce.”

He has also shared an update on Jorginho's future with Italy. He said, “The coach arrived recently, he makes his choices and that's right. It's a question of time, because Jorginho is fundamental for the national team.”

Jorginho was signed by Arsenal to provide cover for Thomas Partey. The Ghanian midfielder has had an extremely injury-prone Arsenal career, which made him an unrelaible player for Mikel Arteta. On the other hand, Jorginho had a great injury record in his Chelsea years.

However, the transfer window has allowed Arteta to sign Kai Havertz and Declan Rice. Arteta has started both of his new signings in the first four Premier League games. So far, it has worked in patches as the Gunners have won three and drawn one.

Considering the fact that Jorginho's agent has accepted being second fiddle, it may also make him that his best years are behind him. Only a few years ago, he was ranked as the best midfielder in the world. Now, he has probably understood that he should just continue to help Arsenal whenever required. After all, he is getting Champions League football and is watching his team compete for the Premier League.