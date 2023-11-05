Mikel Arteta's passionate criticism of English referees and VAR decisions surfaces after Arsenal's controversial defeat to Newcastle.

Arsenal's Mikel Arteta launched an impassioned attack on English referees after his team's controversial defeat to Newcastle, marking their first Premier League loss. Arteta expressed frustration with several contentious decisions during the match, including a disputed goal and missed red cards for fouls on his players.

The 64th-minute goal, scored by Anthony Gordon, underwent three VAR checks, raising questions about Joe Willock keeping the ball in play, a potential foul on Gabriel by Joelinton, and Gordon's offside position. Arteta deemed the goal an “absolute disgrace” and criticized the level of refereeing in the Premier League.

Arteta's post-match outburst, though reflective of his disappointment, puts him at risk of potential charges from the Football Association. Last season, Jurgen Klopp faced a suspension and fine for comments related to the referees, adding to the growing scrutiny surrounding VAR this season.

"I feel sick. That's how I feel. I feel sick to be part of this." An ANGRY Mikel Arteta shares his thoughts on the controversial Newcastle goal that meant Arsenal suffered their first Premier League defeat of the season. 😳 pic.twitter.com/fYT5lyo6eF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 4, 2023

Arteta's criticism highlights ongoing issues and debates about VAR decisions and their impact on the game. While some, like Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, argue that VAR was not responsible for changing the officials' decisions, the contentious calls have drawn attention to the complexities of implementing VAR effectively.

Arsenal's disappointing defeat to Newcastle follows their midweek Carabao Cup loss to West Ham, where Arteta had also raised concerns about the absence of VAR in a disputed goal decision. The frustration surrounding VAR and refereeing decisions underscore the need for continued discussions on how to improve and streamline the use of technology in football.

Arteta's passionate response to the events against Newcastle showcases the ongoing challenges and debates surrounding VAR, with calls for more transparency and consistency in decision-making to ensure fair play and uphold the integrity of the game.