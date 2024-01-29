In a surprising turn of events, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is considering stepping down from his position this summer

In a surprising turn of events, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is considering stepping down from his position this summer, reported by GOAL. The rumor mill is buzzing after recent managerial announcements by Jurgen Klopp and Xavi, with Arteta emerging as the latest big name linked to a potential exit.

The speculation gained momentum following Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season and Xavi's confirmation of his departure from Barcelona. Now, Arteta has allegedly informed those close to him about his contemplation of ending his tenure with Arsenal after the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign.

Contrary to the swirling rumors connecting Arteta to Barcelona, the report indicates that there has been no contact from the Catalan club regarding the managerial position. However, Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, is believed to hold Arteta in high regard and sees him as a fitting candidate for the role.

Arteta, who took the reins at Arsenal in December 2019, has played a pivotal role in transforming the North London side into serious contenders for the Premier League title. Last season, Arsenal led the table until the final stages, narrowly missing out on the crown to Manchester City. Despite a strong performance this season, Arsenal currently sits in third place, trailing five points behind league leaders Liverpool.

The Spaniard's contract with Arsenal extends until the summer of 2025. If Mikel Arteta indeed intends to depart a year early, negotiations with the club would be necessary to amicably conclude the partnership that has endured for nearly five years. The football world awaits official confirmation as the future of Arsenal's managerial helm hangs in the balance.