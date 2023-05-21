Manchester City‘s right-back, Kyle Walker, has given credit to Arsenal for their impressive challenge in the race for the Premier League title this season, despite the Gunners ultimately falling short. Walker praised Arsenal’s performance and acknowledged the pressure they put on Manchester City, reported by mirror.

Following Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal, Manchester City was officially crowned champions. Arsenal’s defeat meant they could only achieve a maximum of 84 points, leaving them unable to catch up with City. Throughout the season, Mikel Arteta’s men spent the majority of the time at the top of the table, only to falter when it mattered most. The collapse of their title charge has led to criticism and accusations of bottling the league, given their extended period leading the pack for 248 days. However, Walker was quick to commend the Gunners for their efforts.

“Arsenal pushed us right to the limit; they’ve been fantastic, so all credit to them,” Walker stated on City’s website.

He also highlighted the difference that set Manchester City apart from Arsenal, emphasizing the crucial trait that the Gunners seemed to lack in crucial moments.

“We will play the good football we do for our fans against Chelsea because they deserve it, then we have Brighton and Brentford, and then two massive games to hopefully go and make history,” Walker added. “If we can do well, the handbrake’s off after that! You’ve got to be ready at the business end of the season because that’s what this club is all about and what we are built for.”

Manchester City’s remaining two league games are both away fixtures against Brighton and Brentford. Their clash against Chelsea at the Etihad on Sunday will also mark the moment when Walker and his teammates lift their fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

As the season reaches its climax, Walker’s message reflects the determination and hunger within the Manchester City squad. With the title secured, they aim to finish the campaign strongly, driven by the desire to etch their names in history.