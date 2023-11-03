Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provided updates on the injuries of key players Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta delivered worrying news to fans as he provided updates on the injuries of key players Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe, reported by GOAL. The Gunners are set to face Newcastle on Saturday, but they will have to do so without the services of these crucial forwards.

Gabriel Jesus sustained an injury during the match against Sevilla last Tuesday and has been sidelined ever since, while Smith Rowe missed the League Cup defeat to West Ham due to an injury concern. Arteta, in a concerning tone, hinted that the duo might not return to action anytime soon, suggesting that it could be “weeks” before they are back on the pitch.

Regarding Smith Rowe, Arteta stated, “Nothing has changed. He will be out for weeks. We have another training session so there is a possibility but I don't know.” When asked about Jesus' availability before the November international break, Arteta expressed uncertainty, saying, “I cannot guarantee that. I said it will be weeks.”

This double injury blow adds to Arsenal's existing challenges, with Thomas Partey out until later this month and summer signing Jurrien Timber sidelined until next year due to a knee injury. Despite the setbacks, Arsenal aims to overcome the odds as they face Newcastle at a vibrant St. James' Park. Mikel Arteta and his team will strive to secure a victory and claim the top spot in the table, with rivals Tottenham scheduled to play Chelsea on Monday evening. Arsenal supporters will be hoping for a swift recovery for their injured stars as the team navigates through this challenging period. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops.