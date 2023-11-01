Arsenal‘s boss Mikel Arteta has chosen to remain tight-lipped regarding the return of Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus, who recently suffered an injury setback during the Champions League clash against Sevilla. Jesus, who missed the initial games of the season due to a knee problem, was gradually reintroduced into the team before encountering a muscle issue in the Sevilla match. Despite his absence in the Gunners' commanding 5-0 victory over Sheffield United, Arteta has refrained from setting a specific timeframe for Jesus' return, citing past misjudgments.

Arteta emphasized the need for caution in managing Jesus's recovery, highlighting the player's eagerness to rejoin the squad. “He’s already pushing everybody and wants to be back as quickly as possible, and we need him, so that’s great,” Arteta stated during a press conference. The manager's cautious approach stems from a previous incident where his predictions on a player's return proved inaccurate.

In addition to Jesus's situation, Arteta addressed the absence of midfielder Thomas Partey, who is expected to be sidelined for weeks due to a muscular issue. Despite these setbacks, Arteta expressed optimism about captain Martin Odegaard's availability. Odegaard, rested in the Sheffield United game due to a hip problem, is being gradually reintegrated into the squad. Arteta emphasized the importance of managing Odegaard's minutes and rhythm to ensure his peak performance.

What's next for Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus?

With Gabriel Jesus's return uncertain and Odegaard's playing time being managed carefully, Mikel Arteta faces strategic decisions in forming Arsenal's attacking lineup for the upcoming Carabao Cup clash against West Ham. The match holds significance as both teams vie for a spot in the quarter-finals. Arsenal fans eagerly await updates on the injured players, hoping for their swift return to the pitch.