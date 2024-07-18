Arsenal is set to dazzle fans again in the 2024-25 season with fresh looks from Adidas, marking their sixth year of partnership with the German sportswear giant, reported by GOAL. The new designs promise to bring a mix of tradition and innovation to the Gunners' iconic red and white.

Arsenal's home kit: A fresh take on tradition

Arsenal's new home kit was launched on May 16, just in time for the last game of the 2023-24 season. This new look breaks away from the previous year's design by incorporating a lot more white into the base. Adidas has replaced the gold accents from the 2023-24 kit with deep blue stripes, creating a striking contrast.

The design also features curved blue strips framing a smaller red section on the torso, reminiscent of the early 1990s and late 1990s kits, particularly the “Dreamcast” era. The last time blue featured prominently on Arsenal's home kit was in the 2021-22 season.

Fans looking to sport the new home kit can purchase it for around £80 ($100), which is in line with last year's pricing.

Arsenal's away kit: A tribute to African heritage

On July 18, 2024, Arsenal and Adidas revealed their new away kit, created in collaboration with British African heritage brand, Labrum London. This kit celebrates the strong connection between Arsenal, North London, and Africa, honoring the club's African supporters and players of African descent.

The away kit features vibrant colors from the pan-African flag – black, red, and green. A standout design element is the white zig-zag graphic down the sides and onto the shorts, representing Cowrie shells, a pattern hand-drawn by Labrum London.

The Adidas logo appears without the brand name in green, while the Arsenal cannon stands alone in red. The three Adidas stripes on the shoulders alternate between green and red. This kit also retails for approximately £80 ($100).

Arsenal's third kit

Although not officially released yet, leaks suggest Arsenal's third kit for 2024-25 will be a bold mix of light blue, midnight blue, and vibrant veronica purple. The main body of the jersey is sky blue, with midnight blue accents on the sponsor's lettering, Adidas logo, club crest, collar, and shoulders. Bright purple panels on the sides add an extra pop of color.

The third kit is expected to be officially launched in August, with pricing similar to the home and away kits, around £80 ($100).

Arsenal's goalkeepers will likely have three different kits for the 2024-25 season to complement the home, away, and third kits while avoiding color clashes. Though the exact designs are not yet known, last year's kits featured black, blue, and green, each with white motifs.

David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal's goalkeeping duo, will don these new designs as they guard the net for the Gunners.

Fans eager to get their hands on the new Arsenal kits can purchase them from the official Arsenal store or online at Adidas and other major sports retailers. With these fresh designs, Arsenal is ready to impress both on and off the pitch, blending modern aesthetics with nods to their rich history.

As the Gunners gear up for the new season, the anticipation builds not just for their performance but also for the debut of these stylish kits. Whether at the Emirates or away, Arsenal is set to make a bold statement in 2024-25.