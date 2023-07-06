Arsenal are on a serious mission in this transfer window. After securing the signatures of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, the Gunners hope to beat the competition for the signature of Bundesliga defender Jeremie Frimpong.

According to the reports from BILD, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a massive admirer of Frimpong. He believes the 22-year-old has the talent to improve under his guidance at the Emirates Stadium. With Timber and Rice set to be announced by Arsenal, it looks like the North London club is far from finished in the transfer market.

If the Gunners secure this deal, it will be music to the ears of Celtic fans. The Scottish club will get a significant sell-on fee for the young defender after they sold him to Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 for £11m.

Frimpong has been one of the best players in last season’s Bundesliga campaign. As a result of his development in Germany, he has attracted interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United this summer.

If Arsenal sign Frimpong, it would mean that Arteta would be willing to change his formation. As the new arrival, Timber will play right-back, we could see the former Manchester City assistant go with a three-at-the-back formation. This is something that Pep Guardiola used to do at Manchester City by playing Joao Cancelo as a right-back and Kyle Walker as a third central defender. Could that mean Arteta is taking a leaf from Pep’s notebook?

This change in formation could also mean good news for Kieran Tierney, who has fallen behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order. The three-at-the-back formation would mean Tierney would take the advanced wing-back position, his preferred role.