Arsenal has secured all agreements to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, marking a significant addition to their squad ahead of the new season, reported by GOAL.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal is set to sign the 22-year-old Italian defender for £42 million ($54.3 million). The Gunners have been eyeing Calafiori for several weeks, and the deal now seems to be on the verge of completion. The agreement is in place, but Calafiori must still undergo medical checks. If he clears this final hurdle, he could join Mikel Arteta's squad for their pre-season tour in the United States.

Calafiori has quickly risen to prominence as one of Europe's top young centre-backs, thanks to his impressive performances for Bologna and the Italian national team. Versatile and robust, Calafiori can also play as a left-back, making him a valuable asset for Arsenal. His addition marks Arsenal's second major signing of the summer, following the permanent acquisition of goalkeeper David Raya, who spent last season on loan at the club. This move signifies Arsenal's strong intent to compete for their first Premier League title since 2004.

The club's ambition is evident as they continue to build a squad capable of challenging for top honors. Calafiori's signing is a statement of intent, showing that Arsenal is serious about addressing their defensive needs and building a balanced, competitive team.

Riccardo Calafiori's background and potential

The 6-foot-2 defender began his professional career at Roma, where he had the opportunity to work under renowned manager Jose Mourinho. This early exposure to top-tier football helped shape Calafiori's skills and mentality, preparing him for the challenges of playing in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

Calafiori's talent and potential caught the attention of several top clubs, including Premier League rivals Liverpool. However, Arsenal has managed to secure his services, which is seen as a significant coup for the North London club. His ability to play both centre-back and left-back adds crucial depth to Arsenal's defense, providing Arteta with more tactical flexibility.

Interestingly, FC Basel, Calafiori's former club, negotiated a sell-on clause when he moved to Bologna in 2023. This means Basel is entitled to a portion of the transfer fee, reportedly in the region of 40-50%. This clause highlights Calafiori's recognized potential even at his young age.

What’s next at Arsenal

Once the medical checks are complete and Calafiori officially joins Arsenal, he will likely feature in the team's pre-season activities. Arsenal's pre-season schedule includes high-profile matches against Manchester United and Liverpool on July 27 and 31, respectively. These games will provide Calafiori an opportunity to integrate into the team and showcase his skills ahead of the new season.

Fans will be eager to see how Calafiori adapts to the Premier League and how he fits into Arteta's defensive plans. His performances in the pre-season could give a glimpse of what to expect when the competitive matches begin.

Securing Riccardo Calafiori is a strategic move for Arsenal as they bolster their defense with one of Europe's most promising young talents. The Italian defender's versatility and potential make him a valuable addition to Mikel Arteta's squad. As Arsenal aims to end their Premier League title drought, signings like Calafiori demonstrate their commitment to building a competitive team. Fans will eagerly await his debut and hope he can help lead the Gunners to success in the upcoming season.

With Calafiori's impending arrival, Arsenal's defensive line looks set for a significant upgrade, and the club's supporters will be optimistic about the new season. As the team gears up for their pre-season tour, the focus will be on integrating the new signings and building a cohesive unit ready to challenge for top honors.