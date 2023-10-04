Arsenal‘s impressive unbeaten streak came to an unexpected end in a 2-1 defeat against Lens in the Champions League, marking a setback for Mikel Arteta‘s side. Despite the loss, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice expressed his confidence in the team's performance, emphasizing their dominance on the field, reported by GOAL.

Gabriel Jesus initially gave Arsenal the lead, but Lens responded strongly with goals from Adrien Thomasson and Elye Wahi, securing a home victory. Rice acknowledged Lens as formidable opponents and credited their solid defense and outstanding performances from their center-backs.

“I feel we created enough to win the game, for sure. We missed some big chances,” Rice remarked after the match. “It's a great finish for their first goal, and the second one we created with our own problems. I thought we totally dominated the match, but they are not an easy opponent.”

Despite the defeat, Declan Rice remains optimistic about Arsenal's prospects. He highlighted that the team is still in the early stages of the season and believes they are steadily finding their rhythm. With a crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City looming on Sunday, Arsenal must swiftly regroup and refocus.

What's next for Arsenal?

Manager Mikel Arteta faces additional concerns with Bukayo Saka's injury, hoping for a swift recovery for the influential forward. Arsenal's upcoming match against Manchester City provides an opportunity to bounce back and leapfrog the defending champions in the Champions League standings, making it a pivotal fixture for the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium. As Arsenal aims to return to winning ways, fans eagerly anticipate their response in this high-stakes encounter.