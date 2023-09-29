Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on several key players ahead of the Gunners' clash against Bournemouth, reported by GOAL. Summer signing Declan Rice, who was substituted at half time during the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur due to a back issue, has not trained this week. While the injury doesn't appear to be long-term, Arteta remains cautious about Rice's fitness.

Additionally, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, who both missed the match against Spurs, are yet to return to training. Bukayo Saka, who was substituted late in the North London derby and subsequently missed the midweek Carabao Cup match against Brentford, is also a doubt for the Bournemouth clash.

Arteta expressed the team's current situation, stating, “Declan hasn’t trained yet, we have a session in an hour, we’ll get more news about him. Gabi [Martinelli] hasn’t trained, Leo same situation, Saka, same. They are all in the same pool, Willy [Saliba] had a knock, and Fabio [Viera] wasn’t involved. We have to assess them today.”

With crucial fixtures against Manchester City and a Champions League trip to Lens on the horizon, Arteta faces a challenging task in managing his squad's fitness and deciding who to field against Bournemouth. The manager's decisions will be crucial as Arsenal aims to maintain their form and secure positive results in these upcoming matches.

As the Gunners prepare for the Bournemouth clash on Saturday, September 30, at the Vitality Stadium, Arteta remains vigilant about the fitness of his players, hoping to navigate the challenges posed by the recent spate of injuries and secure a positive outcome for Arsenal.