Former Arsenal captain William Gallas questions Kai Havertz's fit at the club, citing the struggles to adapt in Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has unleashed a critical assessment of Arsenal's decision to bring in Kai Havertz, suggesting the German attacker doesn't align with the club's style of play. Havertz, signed for a hefty £60 million from Chelsea, has found it challenging to acclimate under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta, making minimal impact on the field.

Gallas, expressing skepticism about Havertz's suitability from the outset, stands by his reservations. He expressed bewilderment at Havertz, known for his attacking prowess, being positioned as a left-back for his national team: “At 24, Kai Havertz is playing as a left-back for his country? Seriously? Something is very wrong.”

Continuing his assessment, Gallas highlighted Havertz's ongoing struggles at Arsenal, echoing his earlier predictions: “I said at the beginning of the season that Kai Havertz would struggle for Arsenal… he is still struggling.” Gallas emphasized the player's challenges in adapting to Arteta's tactics, hinting that Havertz might have been a better signing for the club's current setup.

Critiquing Arsenal's transfer approach, Gallas implied that the club may have pursued the wrong player profile during the summer window. He suggested that Havertz's style doesn't harmonize with Arsenal's requirements: “I don't think he was the type of player that Arsenal needed to sign in the summer.”

As Havertz's difficulties persist, Gallas questions the player's compatibility within the Gunners' framework and Arteta's vision for the team. The Frenchman's critique extends to Arsenal's strategic planning, raising doubts about the impact and suitability of Havertz within the club, as his struggles to integrate continue to raise eyebrows among football pundits and fans alike.