Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has recommended that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta bench new signing Kai Havertz, citing concerns about the player's confidence and performance, reported by GOAL.

Havertz, who arrived at Arsenal from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, has yet to make a significant impact for his new club. Petit expressed sympathy for Havertz after watching his performance in Arsenal's recent 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester United. He believes that Havertz's lack of confidence is hindering his ability to play his best football.

“I felt pity for him on Sunday… I still believe he has great qualities. We haven’t seen this since he came to England and he’s struggling. But Sunday, he was hiding everywhere,” stated the former Arsenal star in an interview with Compare.bet.

Petit's advice to Arteta is not intended as a punishment but rather as a strategic move to allow Havertz to regain his confidence. He suggests that a period on the bench might help the player step back and rebuild his self-assurance. According to Petit, Havertz currently appears hesitant and unwilling to attempt creative plays on the field.

Since joining Arsenal for a significant transfer fee of £65 million (approximately €75 million or $81 million), Havertz has yet to register a goal or an assist for the club. This has led to criticism from some sections of the Arsenal fanbase. However, Mikel Arteta has publicly supported Havertz and revealed efforts to motivate the new signing.

Havertz is currently away with the Germany national squad for friendly matches against Japan and France. He will be hoping to regain his form and confidence during the international break before returning to Arsenal for their upcoming fixtures, including a match against Everton.

The Arsenal faithful will be eagerly anticipating Kai Havertz's resurgence and a more prolific spell in the Premier League following his high-profile move from Chelsea.