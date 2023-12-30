Edu, Arsenal's sporting director, scouts three star strikers as alternatives to Ivan Toney. Brentford may hesitate to sell the English star.

As Arsenal continues its quest for striking reinforcements, the spotlight shifts away from Ivan Toney towards three compelling alternatives, revealing Edu's intricate strategy to bolster the Gunners' attacking prowess.

The fervor surrounding Toney's potential transfer dims as Brentford braces to retain their prized asset amidst the Premier League relegation skirmish. With Toney's absence due to a FA betting ban affecting Brentford's performance, Arsenal's interest remains strong but restrained by Brentford's reluctance to entertain mid-season negotiations.

In a bid to fortify their striking options, Edu, Arsenal's sporting director, has set his sights on three formidable talents, as reported by The Express.

Atop Edu's list stands Victor Osimhen, the prolific Nigerian spearhead whose exploits with Napoli have turned heads across Europe. Osimhen's monumental £113 million release clause might present a formidable obstacle, yet his track record and Arsenal's longstanding admiration for the 25-year-old persist as a compelling narrative.

Lautaro Martinez, Inter Milan's talisman, emerges as another viable prospect. Martinez's scintillating form in Serie A has made him a linchpin for Inter's title aspirations. However, prising him away from a fiercely competitive title race poses a monumental challenge for Arsenal, underscoring the complexities of mid-season acquisitions.

In a landscape rife with potential, the emergence of Victor Boniface from Bayer Leverkusen as a striking sensation adds another layer to Arsenal's radar. The towering 6ft 3in forward, flourishing in his inaugural Bundesliga campaign, epitomizes Edu's penchant for top-tier talent. However, the challenge of securing his services mid-season from Leverkusen, a team on an undefeated streak, looms large.

Edu's ambitious pursuit of these marquee forwards underscores Arsenal's unwavering commitment to reinforcing Mikel Arteta's attacking arsenal. The intricate dance of negotiations, release clauses, and club dynamics sets the stage for a gripping transfer window, where Arsenal seeks to infuse firepower for a resurgent second half of the season.