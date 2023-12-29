Discover the intricate tug-of-war between Premier League clubs Arsenal and Brentford over English star striker Ivan Toney.

The hunt for Ivan Toney has become an intricate saga for Arsenal, with the striker's potential move to the Gunners hanging in the balance due to Brentford's plummeting form.

Despite Arsenal's keen interest in securing Toney, recent revelations from Sunsport hint at a possible snag in the transfer. Brentford's manager, Thomas Frank, is staunchly determined to retain the services of the prolific England striker. The Bees' recent staggering run of defeats, including a disheartening 4-1 loss to Wolves, has intensified Frank's resolve to keep Toney at the heart of their battle against relegation.

Toney, fresh off a gambling ban, remains a pivotal figure for Brentford. His sensational goal-scoring prowess in the 2022-23 season, notching 20 Premier League goals, makes him a coveted asset for clubs eyeing a striker upgrade, particularly Arsenal, seeking to bolster their squad dynamics.

However, Frank's determination to revive Brentford's fortunes significantly complicates Arsenal's aspirations. Sources suggest that despite Arsenal placing Toney atop their wish list, Brentford is resolute about retaining their star player, especially during this critical phase of the season.

Mikel Arteta's hopes of integrating Toney into Arsenal's setup as a potential catalyst for title contention face a setback. The striker's sense of loyalty to Brentford, reinforced by the club's unwavering support during his ban, might delay any potential move until the end of the season. Toney's conflicted sentiments, torn between repaying Brentford's faith and exploring new horizons, add uncertainty to Arsenal's pursuit.

Brentford stands firm, underlining that they are not compelled to offload their prized asset. The club's financial stability diminishes pressure to sell Toney, aligning with Frank's desire to retain the striker at least until the season culminates.

For Arsenal, the pursuit of Toney stands at a crossroads. The uncertainty surrounding Brentford's relegation battle and Toney's allegiance to the club present substantial hurdles. As Arsenal navigates these complexities, the prospect of securing Toney's services remains intertwined with Brentford's fight for survival and the striker's unwavering loyalty.