Arsenal looks to stay near the top of the UCL standings as they face Dinamo Zagreb. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with an Arsenal-Dinamo Zagreb prediction and pick.

Arsenal is 4-1-1 in UCL play, sitting in third in the UCL currently. That places them in line for a bye in the knock-out round, moving to the round of 16 with the bye. They have also won two straight in UCL play, winning the two games by a combined 8-1. Further, they have lost just once in their last 17 matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Dinamo Zagreb is currently 2-2-2 in UCL play, placing them in 24th place, the last spot to get to the knockout round. They are coming off a 0-0 draw with Celtic in their last UCL game. After scoring ten goals in their first four UCL games, they have not scored in their last two. They are also not in good form, with just one win in their last eight fixtures overall.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal is scoring well overall. In 33 fixtures this year, they have scored 66 goals, good for two goals per game. Further, they have scored in 27 of 33 fixtures this year. In UCL play, that is down slightly. They have scored just 11 goals in six fixtures, good for 1.83 goals per game. Still, they have been better at home in UCL play, scoring six goals over three games, and scoring in all three games at home.

Arsenal is led by Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz. Saka has scored four goals with two assists in UCL play. Further, his goal total is on an expected 1.7. In Premier League play, he has five goals and ten assists this year. Havertz has scored three times on an expected two goals in UCL play. In the Premier League, he has eight goals and two assists. Finally, Gabriel Martinelli has six goals in Premier League play but has just one in UCL play so far.

The Arsenal defense has been dominant overall. They have allowed just 39 goals across their 33 fixtures this year, good for just 0.88 goals per game. Further, they have allowed just two goals in six games in UCL play, and have yet to allow a goal at home in UCL play this year.

Why Dinamo Zagreb Will Win

Dinamo Zagreb has scored 53 times across 17 fixtures overall, scoring 1.96 goals per game this year. That is slightly down in Champions League play, scoring 1.88 goals per game across eight fixtures in UCL play this year. Still, they have scored well on the road, scoring 10 goals in four road fixtures in UCL play so far.

Sandro Kulenovic has led the way for Dinamo Zagreb this year. Kulenovic has scored eight goals in domestic league play while scoring three times on an expected 1.5 in the UCL. Meanwhile, Bruno Petkovic has also been solid in UCL play. He has two goals so far, while he has three goals and two assists in domestic league play. Finally, Petar Sucic has been solid in UCL play. He has two goals on an expected 1.3 in UCL play. In domestic league play, he has scored just once but does also have an assist.

Dinamo Zagreb has allowed 40 goals this year across their 27 fixtures, which is good for just 1.48 goals per game. Still, that has gone up in UCL play so far this year. They have allowed 15 goals across the eight fixtures, good for 1.88 goals per game.

Final Arsenal-Dinamo Zagreb Prediction & Pick

Arsenal can score plenty of goals, but so far in UCL play, they have not run up the score against lesser opponents. They have scored more than two goals just twice. Five cane against Sporting CP, and then three in a 3-0 victory against Monaco. Meanwhile, the Dinamo Zagreb defense is not as bad as the raw numbers make it look. They have allowed 15 goals in UCL play but allowed two or fewer in six of them. Further, they have four clean sheets in eight games. The number is also inflated by allowing eight goals to Bayern Munich. In UCL play, the total has gone over 3.5 in just four of the combined 14 games these two teams have played. Take the under in this one.

Final Arsenal-Dinamo Zagreb Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 (-130)