ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Arsenal looks to keep moving up the Premier League table as they host Everton. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with an Arsenal-Everton prediction and pick.

Arsenal comes into this fixture at 8-5-2 on the year, which places them in third in the Premier League. They are just two points behind Chelsea and six behind Liverpool. They have also won three of their last five Premier League games. Still, it has been a busy stretch for Arsenal. They played on December 4th, beating Manchester United 2-0. They would then play again on the eighth but would come away with a draw against Fulham. Arsenal played in UCL play on the 11th, beating Monaco 3-0.

Meanwhile, Everton is 3-5-6 on the year. They are coming off their first win in their last six games. Playing back on December 4th, they beat Wolverhampton 4-0. Wolverhampton had two own goals in the game to help Everton with the four-goal victory.

Arsenal has dominated this series since the 2000-01 season. The two have played 50 times, with Arsenal coming away with 30 victories and nine draws. They have also won three in a row over Everton, including in both fixtures last season. They won on the road 1-0, and then at home 2-1.

Here are the Arsenal-Everton Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Arsenal-Everton Odds

Arsenal: -450

Everton: +1300

Draw: +500

Over 2.5 goals: -167

Under 2.5 goals: +124

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal has scored well this year. In 23 fixtures they are scoring 2.09 goals per game, while scoring in 19 of 23 fixtures. In Premier League play, they are scoring 1.93 goals per game, while scoring in 13 of 15 EPL fixtures. Further, they have scored better at home in EPL play. In seven home games, they have scored 2.43 goals per game, while scoring in all seven fixtures at home.

Bukayo Saka has led the way for Arsenal. He has scored five goals with ten assists in EPL play. That is on an expected 3.9 goals and 5.5 assists this year. He also is the highest volume shooter, averaging 3.27 shots per 90 minutes, and 1.25 on target. Further, Kai Havertz has been solid as well. In EPL play he has five goals on an expected 5.8, with two assists. Further, Arsneal has three players with three goals in EPL play. Gabriel Martinelli has three goals with two assists on an expected total of four goals plus assists. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard has three goals and an assists. That is on an expected 2.9 goals this year. Finally, Gabriel Magalhaes has scored three times in EPL play on an expected 1.7.

Arsenal has also been solid on defense overall. They have allowed just 18 goals in 23 matches this year, good for .78 goals per game. In EPL play, that number is a little higher, allowing one goal per game. That goes down to .86 goals per game at home. David Raya will most likely be in goal for this one. He has stopped 40 of 55 shots on target this year. Still, he has allowed 15 goals on an expected 13.5.

Why Everton Will Win

Everton is scoring 1.13 goals per game this year, and have scored in nine of 16 fixtures this year. They have scored in seven of 14 Premier League games, and average a goal per game there. In seven games on the road, they have not scored quite as well, scoring just .71 goals per game.

Everton has been led by Dwight McNeil. He has scored three times on an expected .9 goals this year. Further, he has added three assists this year. Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored twice this year, with an assist. Still, that is on an expected 4.4 goals. Calvert-Lewis has been the primary man to get off shots. He is averaging 2.80 shots per 90 minutes, and 1.15 on target. Iliman Ndiaye has also scored two goals this year, on an expected 1.1. Finally, Michael Keane has scored twice this year as well, playing in just nine games.

Everton has been solid on defense overall. They have conceded 22 goals in 16 games, good for 1.38 goals against per game this year. Jordan Pickford is expected to in the net for Everton. He has stopped 34 of 56 shots this year.

Final Arsenal-Everton Prediction & Pick

Arsenal has been great this year, and should dominate Everton. They are scoring over two goals per game, and nearly a goal more per game than Everton. Further, Everton has struggled to score while Arsenal has been great on defense. Still, while the under 2.5 goals could be solid, with Arsenal playing their fourth game in ten games, Everton might get a goal. The best play is the safest one, take Arsenal to win.

Final Arsenal-Everton Prediction & Pick: Arsenal ML (-450)