The Gunners challenge the Catalans on US soil!

Under Mikel Arteta's leadership, Arsenal has made significant strides, although they fell short of clinching the Premier League title in the previous season. As they gear up for the new campaign, the Gunners are well-organized in their preparations, but they recently faced a defeat against Manchester United.

Similarly, the Blaugrana, led by Xavi, have been moving in the right direction and managed to secure the La Liga title this season. However, their preparations hit a snag as they were forced to cancel their match against Juventus last week due to a sickness bug that affected their squad. Consequently, the upcoming friendly will be their first outing of the summer.

Elite Friendly Odds: Arsenal-FC Barcelona Odds

Elite Friendly Odds: Arsenal-FC Barcelona Odds

Arsenal: +110

FC Barcelona: +200

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 Goals: -196

Under 2.5 Goals: +140

How to Watch Arsenal vs. FC Barcelona

TV: N/A

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN+, Arsenal.com

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

Time: 10:30 PM ET/ 7:30 PM PT

Why Arsenal Can Beat FC Barcelona

Arsenal had a commendable second-place finish in the previous Premier League season, showcasing impressive form throughout the year. Last season, Arsenal scored an impressive 88 goals in the Premier League, making them the second-highest-scoring team after Manchester City. Leading the attacking charge were Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, each scoring 15 goals in the competition.

Their dedication to preparation for the upcoming season is evident, as they have already played four friendly matches during the off-season. This indicates their serious intent to represent England in the Champions League. Among these friendlies, they drew against Watford and Nurnberg and defeated the MLS Stars 5-0, but suffered a 2-0 loss to Manchester United.

In the game against Manchester United, Arsenal fielded their main squad, and despite possessing the ball for 55 percent of the match, they were only able to score four times out of seven attempts on target. This loss serves as motivation for the Gunners to bounce back in their next fixture. In the previous game, they fielded their big-money signings: Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber. However, their new signings couldn't overcome Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho's efforts

Next up, Mikel Arteta faces Barcelona, where he began his playing career, and Arsenal will be seeking their first victory against the Catalan side in any competition since 2011 in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Afterward, they will participate in the Emirates Cup against Monaco before the Community Shield clash with Premier League champions Manchester City at Wembley.

Arteta has almost the entire squad available for selection, with only Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko unavailable for now. However, returning players like Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey, and Emile Smith Rowe should feature in the upcoming fixture. Players like Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Fabio Vieira, and Kieran Tierney are likely to return to the starting XI after starting on the bench in the clash against Manchester United.

Why FC Barcelona Can Beat Arsenal

Barcelona, under the guidance of Xavi, finished at the top of the La Liga standings last season and has been impressive so far. They comfortably defeated Vissel Kobe 2-0 in a friendly match last month, instilling confidence ahead of this fixture.

Unfortunately, Barcelona's preparations for the upcoming match against Arsenal were disrupted due to an epidemic of gastroenteritis affecting the squad. The Catalans were also set to face Juventus, but the game had to be canceled at the last minute. Reports suggest that as many as 15 first-team regulars have been impacted by the virus, leaving Xavi with uncertainties about the availability of his strongest squad.

Upcoming fixtures against Real Madrid, Milan, and Tottenham Hotspur in the Joan Gamper Trophy add to the challenges the Spanish champions face. Given the circumstances, it remains uncertain which players coach Xavi will be able to count on for this game.

Despite the challenges, Barca knows its way against the English squad. In the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona has a strong track record against Arsenal, winning six out of the nine matches played between the two teams, with Arsenal securing only one victory. Their defensive prowess was evident in La Liga last season, conceding only 20 goals in 38 league games.

As of now, there is no clear indication of how many players will fully recover from the viral gastroenteritis, leaving Xavi with the possibility of fielding an under-strength side. Players like Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde, Eric Garcia, and summer signing Oriol Romeu may miss out due to illness, while Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez could make their first appearances if they are fit.

Final Arsenal-FC Barcelona Prediction & Pick

Barcelona's squad availability is still up in the air. Arsenal's advantage in player fitness and momentum from previous games might see them eke out a high-scoring win.

Final Arsenal-FC Barcelona Prediction & Pick: Arsenal (+110), Over 2.5 goals (-196)