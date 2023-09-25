Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has expressed his gratitude to the club's supporters for standing by him following a “painful mistake” in the recent North London derby vs. Tottenham Hotspur, reported by GOAL.

In a thrilling encounter at Emirates Stadium, the Gunners took the lead on two occasions against their arch-rivals. The opening goal came via an own goal from Cristian Romero, and Arsenal then went ahead again when Bukayo Saka converted a penalty. However, Spurs fought back to secure a 2-2 draw, with Son Heung-min scoring both of their goals.

Jorginho's error in the middle of the park allowed James Maddison to steal possession and set up Son for Tottenham's equalizer. The Italian international acknowledged his costly mistake and took to Instagram to express his appreciation for the support he received from fans, teammates, coaches, and staff.

In his post, Jorginho wrote, “A painful mistake today, but seeing how everyone reacted after my mistake to support and lift me up, my teammates, coaches, staff, and you Arsenal fans. It gives me even more motivation to work harder and harder because all of you deserve the best version of myself. Thank you so much for the support, Arsenal family.”

Despite the draw, Arsenal remains unbeaten in the Premier League this season, having collected 14 points from a possible 18 in their first six games. The team will shift its focus to the Carabao Cup, with a third-round clash against Brentford scheduled for Wednesday.

Jorginho's heartfelt response to the fans' support showcases the strong bond between Arsenal players and their dedicated supporters, emphasizing the importance of unity and resilience in the pursuit of success in the Premier League.