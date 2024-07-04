Can you imagine if LeBron James decided to play football instead of basketball? It almost happened when he was in high school and thought long and hard about it during the NBA lockout.

Even if for some reason James does decide to play in the NFL when he's 40, his impact on the game would've been totally different had he played there in his prime. However, with the help of artificial intelligence, an answer can be found. In this experiment, we simulated James' entire NFL career to explore the super teams he might have joined, his potential earnings, and whether he could have been the GOAT in another sport.

LeBron goes to college

Unlike the NBA, NFL players are prohibited from entering the league straight out of high school. Given the physicality of the game, you can pretty much understand why. To achieve his NFL dreams, AI predicts James would stay close to home and attend Ohio State University. In his three years, he'd play four positions on the field: Wide receiver, tight end, safety, or defensive end.

By the end of his college career, James would've won at least two Heisman Trophies.

James gets drafted into the NFL

Since LeBron had to spend three years in college, the earliest he'd become a professional athlete would've been in 2006. Looking over the names picked in this draft class, AI believes James would've been taken at number seven by the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders), switching their pick from Texas safety Michael Huff to Ohio State's LeBron James.

As a member of the Raiders, James ultimately became a wide receiver. Now this is when his NBA and NFL career share a few similarities. As a rookie, James would make his mark immediately and win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

How does James fair in the NFL during his prime?

While the average NFL career spans about three years, AI estimated that LeBron would have played between 8-10 years, retiring just before he turned 30. One intriguing question everyone wants to know is whether James could replicate what he did in the NBA and form a super team in the NFL. While a wide receiver typically doesn't have the same influence as a quarterback, NFL teams made an exception for James.

However, when it came to Super Bowl victories, AI didn't have many answers. The reason behind it is the ability of NFL teams to stay healthy during a season.

Would LeBron James still be a billionaire if he went to the NFL?

In terms of earnings, LeBron James would be lucky to make half what he's made in the NBA. The highest-paid NFL receivers can earn up to $30 million per season, which is still significantly less than his current NBA salary.

AI estimated that James could have earned between $200-$300 million over an 8 to 10-year NFL career. Off the field, James still gets signed by Nike, but his star power is nowhere near what it is today. So, if you've ever thought about playing James on Madden, you've got your answer.

AI didn't divulge a lot of information, but from the retirement to the uncertainty of winning multiple Super Bowls, AI pretty much thinks James' NFL career would follow a similar path to Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson.