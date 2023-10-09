Romelu Lukaku, the prolific Belgian striker, has responded emphatically to his critics with yet another standout performance for AS Roma, reported by GOAL. In their recent Serie A clash against Cagliari, Lukaku showcased his goal-scoring prowess, finding the back of the net twice and contributing significantly to Roma's resounding 4-1 victory. This stellar display takes his tally to five goals in just six matches since joining the Italian capital club in the summer transfer window.

Despite facing intense scrutiny, especially amidst the controversy surrounding his transfer saga, Lukaku remains unfazed. His response to the doubters was succinct and powerful: “I am a professional, I worked in the summer. Many people have talked about my condition, but I don't speak and I demonstrate (my ability) on the field.” These words underline his confidence, determination, and focus on delivering exceptional performances when it matters most.

Lukaku's ability to rise above the noise and let his actions speak louder than words is a testament to his professionalism and mental resilience. His impact on the pitch not only bolstered Roma's attacking prowess but also sent a clear message to his critics, reaffirming his status as one of the premier strikers in world football.

Looking ahead, fans can anticipate more electrifying performances from Romelu Lukaku as Roma navigates a challenging Serie A campaign. With his unmatched skill, goal-scoring acumen, and unwavering dedication, Lukaku is poised to play a pivotal role in Roma's pursuit of success in both domestic and international competitions. As the international break unfolds, Lukaku's supporters eagerly await his return to the pitch, anticipating further displays of brilliance that continue to elevate his status as a footballing icon.