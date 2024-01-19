Discover Chris Smalling's unwavering loyalty as he responds to Jose Mourinho's departure from AS Roma amidst injury setbacks.

Following Jose Mourinho's recent dismissal from AS Roma, English center-back Chris Smalling has broken his silence, offering a resilient response to his former manager's earlier criticisms. Smalling, who has been on the sidelines since September due to a knee injury, responded assertively to Mourinho's public remarks with a heartfelt statement addressing rumors surrounding his potential departure from the club.

In a poignant declaration, Smalling affirmed his unyielding commitment to AS Roma, which he has called home since 2019. He highlighted his profound relationship with the club's devoted fan base, categorically stating that leaving Roma was never a consideration for him.

Smalling addressed the speculation directly: “Let me start by clarifying that I have never asked to, nor even contemplated, leaving this great club.” His words reinforced the depth of his connection with AS Roma and dispelled any uncertainties about his commitment to the team.

Acknowledging his challenges during months of recovery, Smalling shared insights into his frustrating ordeal. He remarked, “Speaking openly, the last few months have proved to be some of the most frustrating of my career.” Despite setbacks, he expressed his dedication to prioritizing the needs of his teammates while highlighting the medical team's focus on ensuring his return for a substantial role in the latter part of the season and beyond.

Jose Mourinho's departure from AS Roma, spurred by disappointing results, had cast shadows on Smalling's future with the club, especially following the manager's public questioning of the defender's pain threshold. Smalling's steadfast commitment to AS Roma and his resilience in the face of adversity now positions him as a crucial figure in the club's resurgence, perhaps having the last word in the unfolding narrative.

As AS Roma navigates through this period of change, Chris Smalling's loyalty and determination stand as pillars of stability, signaling a promising future for the defender within the club's fabric.