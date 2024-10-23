The college football world was left without one of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty's stat-popping performances last weekend. No worries—Jeanty and the Broncos will be back in action in Week 9 on Friday night against UNLV in Mountain West play.

Currently, No. 17 Boise State (5-1, 2-0 MW) and UNLV (6-1, 2-0 MW) are neck and neck in the Mountain West, both undefeated in conference play. Their only losses of the season came against Power 4 schools, making this Friday's matchup in Las Vegas a pivotal game for both teams. With their College Football Playoff aspirations potentially on the line, the stakes are high for these two Group of Five programs.

Jeanty has been a major factor in Boise State's success this season. His ability to explode through defenses and rack up tons of yardage has put him and the team in the national spotlight. In fact, Jeanty is on pace to do something that few have ever dared to challenge—Barry Sanders' all-time single-season rushing record.

Each week, Jeanty seems to put up video game-like numbers, which has thrust him into the Heisman Trophy conversation. After a bye week, Jeanty is primed to keep his name firmly in the Heisman race while also helping Boise State remain in contention for a playoff berth. That said, here's our bold predictions for Jeanty when Boise State faces UNLV in Week 9.

Ashton Jeanty breaks off at least four explosive runs against UNLV

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) leaps over Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Deliyon Freeman (26) during the second quarter at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The play was called back due to a Broncos foul.
What has made Jeanty so fun to watch this season is that, like any great running back, you never know when he’s going to break off a huge run. So far this season, the Broncos' running back has 25 explosive runs—defined as any run of 10 or more yards. He’s had at least three of those in every game this season, and in two games, he’s posted five explosive runs, according to Pro Football Focus.

Given his consistency and playmaking ability, it seems more than reasonable to expect Jeanty to keep pace with at least four explosive runs against UNLV in Week 9.

Ashton Jeanty creates at least eight missed tackles against UNLV's defense

One of the key reasons for Jeanty’s success and his ability to break off explosive runs has been his knack for shedding defenders, even after contact. While the Rebels boast a sound defense, averaging just six missed tackles per game, they haven’t yet faced a running back of Jeanty’s caliber.

Through six games this season, Jeanty is averaging nearly 10 forced missed tackles per game (9.3), with a season-high of 17 against Washington State back in Week 5. While it’s unlikely that he’ll hit double digits against the Rebels, he could come close, given his track record and ability to make defenders miss.

Ashton Jeanty runs for at least 180 yards against UNLV

Jeanty is keeping pace to challenge Barry Sanders’ all-time rushing record by racking up impressive yardage every game, no matter the opponent. Through Boise State’s six games this season, Jeanty is averaging a nation-leading 208 rushing yards per game, and he also leads the country in total rushing yards with 1,248.

Jeanty’s lowest rushing total of the season came against Portland State, where he ran for 127 yards—a lower output only because the Broncos preserved him during their 56-14 blowout. In every other game, Jeanty has posted 186 or more yards, including three games with over 200 yards.

UNLV’s rushing defense has been inconsistent this season. In three of their first four games, they allowed fewer than 67 rushing yards. However, against Kansas in Week 3, they gave up just shy of 200 yards (199) and have allowed 120 or more rushing yards in each of their last three games. With Jeanty and the Broncos up next, expect the Rebels to give up around 180 rushing yards to the star running back.

Ashton Jeanty scores at least three touchdowns against UNLV

Yardage is one thing, but what Jeanty likely cares about most is finding the end zone for his team, and he’s been exceptional at that this season. Jeanty currently leads Boise State in scoring with 18 total touchdowns (17 rushing, one receiving). He has scored at least two touchdowns in all but one game this year (Portland State).

With this game against UNLV shaping up to be the most important of the season for the Broncos, as they vie for the top spot in the Mountain West, Jeanty will need to have another standout performance. Whether it’s on the ground or catching out of the backfield, look for Jeanty to reach the end zone at least three times in this crucial matchup.