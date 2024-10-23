The college football world was left without one of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty's stat-popping performances last weekend. No worries—Jeanty and the Broncos will be back in action in Week 9 on Friday night against UNLV in Mountain West play.
Currently, No. 17 Boise State (5-1, 2-0 MW) and UNLV (6-1, 2-0 MW) are neck and neck in the Mountain West, both undefeated in conference play. Their only losses of the season came against Power 4 schools, making this Friday's matchup in Las Vegas a pivotal game for both teams. With their College Football Playoff aspirations potentially on the line, the stakes are high for these two Group of Five programs.
Jeanty has been a major factor in Boise State's success this season. His ability to explode through defenses and rack up tons of yardage has put him and the team in the national spotlight. In fact, Jeanty is on pace to do something that few have ever dared to challenge—Barry Sanders' all-time single-season rushing record.
Each week, Jeanty seems to put up video game-like numbers, which has thrust him into the Heisman Trophy conversation. After a bye week, Jeanty is primed to keep his name firmly in the Heisman race while also helping Boise State remain in contention for a playoff berth. That said, here's our bold predictions for Jeanty when Boise State faces UNLV in Week 9.
Ashton Jeanty breaks off at least four explosive runs against UNLV
What has made Jeanty so fun to watch this season is that, like any great running back, you never know when he’s going to break off a huge run. So far this season, the Broncos' running back has 25 explosive runs—defined as any run of 10 or more yards. He’s had at least three of those in every game this season, and in two games, he’s posted five explosive runs, according to Pro Football Focus.