Given his consistency and playmaking ability, it seems more than reasonable to expect Jeanty to keep pace with at least four explosive runs against UNLV in Week 9.

Ashton Jeanty creates at least eight missed tackles against UNLV's defense

One of the key reasons for Jeanty’s success and his ability to break off explosive runs has been his knack for shedding defenders, even after contact. While the Rebels boast a sound defense, averaging just six missed tackles per game, they haven’t yet faced a running back of Jeanty’s caliber.

Through six games this season, Jeanty is averaging nearly 10 forced missed tackles per game (9.3), with a season-high of 17 against Washington State back in Week 5. While it’s unlikely that he’ll hit double digits against the Rebels, he could come close, given his track record and ability to make defenders miss.

Ashton Jeanty runs for at least 180 yards against UNLV

Jeanty is keeping pace to challenge Barry Sanders’ all-time rushing record by racking up impressive yardage every game, no matter the opponent. Through Boise State’s six games this season, Jeanty is averaging a nation-leading 208 rushing yards per game, and he also leads the country in total rushing yards with 1,248.

Jeanty’s lowest rushing total of the season came against Portland State, where he ran for 127 yards—a lower output only because the Broncos preserved him during their 56-14 blowout. In every other game, Jeanty has posted 186 or more yards, including three games with over 200 yards.

UNLV’s rushing defense has been inconsistent this season. In three of their first four games, they allowed fewer than 67 rushing yards. However, against Kansas in Week 3, they gave up just shy of 200 yards (199) and have allowed 120 or more rushing yards in each of their last three games. With Jeanty and the Broncos up next, expect the Rebels to give up around 180 rushing yards to the star running back.

Ashton Jeanty scores at least three touchdowns against UNLV

Yardage is one thing, but what Jeanty likely cares about most is finding the end zone for his team, and he’s been exceptional at that this season. Jeanty currently leads Boise State in scoring with 18 total touchdowns (17 rushing, one receiving). He has scored at least two touchdowns in all but one game this year (Portland State).

With this game against UNLV shaping up to be the most important of the season for the Broncos, as they vie for the top spot in the Mountain West, Jeanty will need to have another standout performance. Whether it’s on the ground or catching out of the backfield, look for Jeanty to reach the end zone at least three times in this crucial matchup.