Boise State football and Ashton Jeanty have one last regular season hurdle to clear. Right before Jeanty and the Broncos host the 2024 Mountain West Conference title game on Dec. 6.

The standout running back and the Broncos get the luxury of not traveling for their next two games. This also gives fans inside Albertsons Stadium two more chances to watch Jeanty pursue NCAA history and the Heisman Trophy.

Jeanty already has scaled the 2,000-yard rushing mark, making him the program's first RB to hit that feat. He's racked up 4,230 career yards too, surpassing 2007 season Fiesta Bowl hero Ian Johnson and his 4,183 career yards.

So who's left on the regular season gauntlet for Jeanty and company? That would be the Oregon State Beavers, who are fighting for bowl eligibility at 5-6 overall. The Broncos are a huge 20.5-point favorite to topple the Beavs. That's one bold prediction for how the Saturday game will shake out. But it's time to dive into the bold predictions for Jeanty here.

Boise State's Ashton Jeanty will break multiple 30+ yard runs

Not going to predict one 30-yard scamper for Jeanty. Fans who watch the game can anticipate multiple.

He's facing the nation's No. 102 ranked run defense. The Beavers already allowed 270 ground-based yards against their last Mountain West Conference opponent Air Force two weeks ago. And the Falcons are just as run heavy as Boise State. Even Washington State had its way with the Oregon State run defense — tallying 135 yards and averaging five yards a carry last Saturday.

To the Beavers' credit, they haven't allowed a 30+ yard run to a runner since the Oct. 12 Nevada game. Jeanty, though, is beyond capable to break that streak.

Jeanty will top the 155-yard mark

Going to anticipate 155 yards as the max for Jeanty.

This Beavers run defense has done well bottling running backs below the 155-yard mark in the last five weeks. Devin Mockobee of Purdue accumulated 168 yards back on Sept. 21. No other RB has topped his mark against the Beavs.

But this is still a run defense that can wear down easily. As has been the case the last five weeks. Plus, given the MWC title game upcoming, BSU head coach Spencer Danielson may consider pulling Jeanty after hitting 155 yards or more during the game. Regardless of what the score looks like.

Jeanty will score multiple touchdowns before the fourth

Predicting two end zone trips for Jeanty. Right before the fourth quarter arrives.

Jeanty and the BSU running attack is taking on a defense that's allowed 24 total rushing touchdowns. But a combined seven in the last three games.

Boise State is a sure bet to feed Jeanty the ball right away to set the tone. He found the end zone immediately last week through his first quarter 61-yard rumble against Wyoming.

Oregon State will challenge, but Jeanty and Boise State wins

Boise State technically has nothing to lose in this game, having already clinched a spot in the conference title game. Although the College Football Playoff narrative immediately throws out that notion.

While the Beavers are an astounding underdog, they've been competitive for most of 2024. They're still scrapping for a bowl spot, making them an opponent not to take lightly if you're BSU.

However, Jeanty and Boise simply have overwhelming talent across the board. Jeanty can break the will of the Beavers with a second touchdown, especially before the final quarter. Considering this is likely his final regular season home game, Jeanty probably wants nothing more than to walk out with a convincing win. He needs one more epic 100-yard game to seal his appearance to the Heisman ceremony.