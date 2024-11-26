ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Boise State looks to march closer to a playoff birth as they face Oregon State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Oregon State-Boise State prediction and pick.

Oregon State-Boise State Last Game – Matchup History

Oregon State comes into the game at 5-6 on the year. After winning four of their first five, they would lose five straight. In their last game, they faced Washington State. They would tie the game with 2:45 left in the fourth and then hit the game-winning field goal with just 20 seconds left in the game. Meanwhile, Boise State is 10-1 on the year. After a loss in the second game of the year to Oregon by three points, they have won nine straight, including a 17-13 win over Wyoming last time out.

Overall Series: This will be the 11th meeting between these two schools. Oregon State leads the all-time series 6-4. Oregon State won the last game in 2022, winning 34-17 at home.

Here are the Oregon State-Boise State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oregon State-Boise State Odds

Oregon State: +20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +740

Boise State: -20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 56.5 (-110)

Under: 56.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Boise State

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Gevani McCoy has gotten the most snaps at quarterback for Oregon State. He is 123 for 202 this year for 1,300 yards. Still, he has just three touchdowns to six interceptions. McCoy has also been sacked 15 times but has run for 326 yards and five scores. Still, it was Ben Golbranson who led the way against Washington State. He has completed 57 or 91 passes this year for 717 yards and three scores. Gulbranson does have four interceptions, but he has also scored once on the ground this year.

In the receiving game, Trent Walker has led the way. He has brought in 77 receptions for 849 yards and two scores this year. Meanwhile, Jermaine Terry II has 20 receptions for 338 yards and one score. Finally, Jeremiah Noga has 21 receptions for 261 yards but has not scored. Anthony Hankerson has been solid out of the backfield. He has brought in 25 receptions for 140 yards. Hankerson has also run 221 times for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. Jam Griffin joins him in the backfield. He has run 73 times for 450 yards and four touchdowns this year.

Oregon State has struggled on defense this year. They are 99th in the nation in opponent points per game, while also sitting 93rd in opponent yards per game. They are 107th against the run this year but sit 57th against the pass. Skyler Thomas has led the way for Oregon State. He leads the team with 76 tackles while having six pass breakups, an interception, and two fumble recoveries. Meanwhile, Jack Kane has two pass breakups and two interceptions on the year. Finally, Nikko Taylor has 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery this year.

Why Boise State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Maddux Madsen has led the way for Boise State at quarterback. He has completed 189 of 301 passes for 2,361 yards and 19 touchdowns. Furthermore, he has been intercepted just three times while being sacked nine times. Madsen also has three rushing touchdowns this year. His top target has been Cameron Camper. Camper comes in with 45 receptions for 738 yards and four scores. Further, tight end Matt Lauter has been solid. He has 35 receptions for 416 yards and six scores as well. Finally, Latrell Caple has 28 receptions for 373 yards and has scored three times this year.

Still, the focus of the Boise State offense is Heisman contender Ashton Jeanty. Jeanty comes into the game with 275 carries for 2,062 yards and 27 touchdowns. That is good for 7.5 yards per carry this year, while he has scored, on average 2.45 touchdowns per game on the ground this year. Jeanty also has 102 yards receiving and a receiving touchdown this year.

Boise State is 57th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 65th in opponent yards per game this year. They are ninth against the run while sitting 125th against the pass. Still, Boise State is fourth in the nation in sack rate this year. Jayden Virgin-Morgan comes into the game with nine sacks, while also having an intercpetion this year. Meanwhile, Ahmed Hassanien has 8.5 sacks while Seyi Oladipo has 5.5 sacks. Further, A'Marion McCoy has nine pass breakups and an interception this year.

Final Oregon State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

The over in Boise State games has hit in seven of 12 games this year. They have also hit in every game that Boise State has scored 30 or more points in a game. Oregon State is giving up 31 points per game this year while sitting 117th in the nation in opponent yards per rush. Further, when Oregon State gives up 30 or more points, the over is 4-1. Boise State hits 30, and the over.

Final Oregon State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Over 56.5 (-110)