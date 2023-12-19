Aston Villa's dynamic forward, Alisha Lehmann, is gearing up for an action-packed 2024 after a rollercoaster ride in 2023

Aston Villa‘s dynamic forward, Alisha Lehmann, is gearing up for an action-packed 2024 after a rollercoaster ride of “downs and highs” in 2023, reported by GOAL. The 24-year-old Swiss international, who boasts 48 senior caps and recently graced the World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, is fueled by a hunger for more success on and off the pitch.

Despite facing challenges both personally and professionally, Lehmann has remained a stalwart at the club level, contributing significantly to Aston Villa's victories throughout the past year. In a determined message posted on Instagram to her 16.3 million followers, Lehmann expressed gratitude to her support system: “I had a lot of downs and highs in 2023. I grew and learned a lot as a person. Thank you to my family, the fans, my teammates, and my friends for always supporting me.”

Lehmann's resilience and commitment to excellence shine through as she looks forward to a promising 2024. With her participation confirmed in the inaugural ‘Baller League,' organized by German icons Lukas Podolski and Mats Hummels, Lehmann is set to showcase her skills on a new stage. Moreover, she remains a key figure at Aston Villa, tied to a contract through 2026 with an option for a further 12-month extension.

Football enthusiasts can expect Alisha Lehmann to continue giving her all on the pitch, driven by her passion for the game and the unwavering support of her fans. Lehmann's journey is on the rise on and off the pitch, as she aims to make 2024 a year of triumphs and milestones.