The Toffees visit the Lions! It’s time to check our Premier League odds series, starring our Aston Villa-Everton prediction, pick, and how to watch guide!

The Villans are on their fifth consecutive season in the Prem and will be replicating their magnificent run last season. The club will participate in the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the UEFA Conference League.

The School of Science is in their 70th season in the Prem, the longest so far in English top flight. Everton hopes to make good records in the Premier League, FA Cup, and EFL Carabao Cup.

Here are the Aston Villa-Everton soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Aston Villa-Real Madrid Odds

Aston Villa FC: -135

Everton FC: +370

Draw: +290

Over 2.5 Goals: -121

Under 2.5 Goals: -113

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. Everton

TV: USA Network, SiriusXM FC

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App

Time: 9 AM ET/ 6 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Aston Villa Can Beat Everton

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Aston Villa's current overall record is 0 wins, 0 draws, and 1 loss. They finished the previous season with a record of 18 wins, 7 draws, and 13 losses.

Aston Villa is currently positioned at the bottom of the league standings and had a disappointing performance in their previous game, losing 5-1 against Newcastle United. This was a disappointing start for a club that finished seventh in the EPL standings last season. Moussa Diaby, who recently joined Aston Villa from Bayer Leverkusen, was the only player to score for Aston Villa in their EPL debut against the Toon.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2019, Aston Villa has maintained an undefeated streak of eight matches against Everton in the competition. In the historical context between Aston Villa and Everton, Aston Villa holds a slight advantage. Out of the 228 matches played between these two teams, Aston Villa has won 86 times, compared to Everton's 82 wins. In their most recent five home matches, Aston Villa has consistently scored, averaging two goals per game during this period.

Under Unai Emery's management, Aston Villa adopts a strategy of employing a high defensive line. Aston Villa has a noteworthy squad, but their performance in their previous game was lackluster. Players like Moussa Diaby and Ollie Watkins have the potential to be highly effective and influential. Nicolò Zaniolo, Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres, and Rico Richards are also expected to make an impact here.

Aston Villa's home team is facing a series of injury concerns, with players like Emiliano Buendia, Leander Dendoncker, Alex Moreno, Jacob Ramsey, Jhon Duran, Bertrand Traore, and Tyrone Mings sidelined.

Why Everton Can Beat Aston Villa

Everton are 0-0-1 overall and finished last season 8-12-18 Everton are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have been in poor form since the turn of the year.

They lost their previous game against Fulham 1-0 and will need to improve in their next game. Everton missed several key opportunities to earn at least a point in their opener. Failure to secure a striker who can actually put the ball into the back of the net cost the Merseysiders dearly. Everton created enough chances to win at home to Fulham with ease but they were not able to take advantage of them. Neal Maupay was wasteful against Fulham before being substituted in the 72nd minute and he should have less to feed off in the next game.

The Merseysiders have lost their last four matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League and have never lost five such matches in a row in the competition in their history. They averaged just 0.95 goals per game in their Premier League away matches last season

The Toffees have struggled over the past year and will face another battle to survive in the Premier League this season. They are constrained by financial fair play regulations and many supporters are calling for them to sign a goal scorer. Everton attackers lack the quality of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, so they may have a harder time than Newcastle in taking advantage of Villa’s defensive line. The Toffees could be set for a long season if Sean Dyche doesn’t find a remedy for his side’s goalscoring woes

Sean Dyche is without the services of Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli, Dwight McNeil, and Jack Harrison due to injury problems. Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed the game against Fulham with an injury problem, but he could return in the next game

Demarai Gray has been training away from the squad amid transfer speculations surrounding him. It remains to be seen whether Sean Dyche is prepared to give him an opportunity in the next game. Everton are likely to shape up in a 4-4-1-1 formation, with Jordan Pickford in goal. Ashley Young, Youssef Chermiti, Arnaut Danjuma, and Jack Harrison are also expected to make an impact in their new team.

Final Aston Villa-Everton Prediction & Pick

The Villans will be taking advantage of their home soil familiarity and crowd support. A lot of goals are expected but the Toffees will still not be able to fix their problems immediately.

Final Aston Villa-Everton Prediction & Pick: Aston Villa (-135), Over 2.5 goals (-121)