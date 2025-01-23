ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two mid-table Premier League teams face off as Aston Villa hosts West Ham. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with an Aston Villa-West Ham prediction and pick.

Aston Villa comes into the game at 10-6-6 on the year, which places them in eighth place in the Premier League. They are just two points behind Manchester City for fifth, and a spot in the Europa League next year while sitting four points behind Chelsea for fourth and a spot in the Champions League. Aston Villa has also been playing well as of late. They have not lost in their last four games, coming away with two wins and two draws in the process.

Meanwhile, West Ham is 7-5-10 on the year, placing them in 14th place in the Premier League. They are ten points clear of Ipswich Town and the relegation zone, but also 12 points out of fifth and a spot in one of the major continental tournaments. They have struggled as of late, coming away with just two wins in their last five EPL games. Last time out, they fell to Crystal Palace 2-0.

These two teams have faced twice this year. First was an EPL game in August, where Aston Villa won the game 2-1 on the road. Then, they faced in the FA Cup on January 10th. Aston Villa won that game as well, 2-1.

Here are the Aston Villa- West Ham Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Aston Villa-West Ham Odds

Aston Villa: -185

West Ham: +500

Draw: +310

Over 2.5 goals: -157

Under 2.5 goals: +116

How to Watch Aston Villa vs. West Ham

Time: 11:30 AM ET/ 8:30 AM PT

TV: Peacock

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Aston Villa Will Win

Aston Villa has scored in 17 of 11 games this year in Premier League play, averaging 1.5 goals per game on the season. They have been scoring great at home this year. Aston Villa has scored in nine of 11 home fixtures while scoring 1.73 goals per game at home.

Aston Villa is led by Ollie Watkins. He has scored ten times this year, with four assists. He also has two goals via a penalty kick. Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers has continued to play well. He has six goals on an expected 3.7, while also having four assists on the year. Jhon Duran has been solid, primarily coming in as a sub. He has scored seven times this year on an expected 4.8 goals.

Aston Villa has allowed 34 goals this year, good for 1.55 goals per game against them. They have been much better at home this year. Aston Villa has conceded 13 goals at home this year, good for just 1.18 goals per game. They have also been strong early in games at home, allowing just six goals at home in 11 fixtures in the first half.

Why West Ham Will Win

West Ham comes into this fixture scoring 1.23 goals per game on the season and scoring in 17 of 22 EPL games this year. They have scored in nine of ten road fixtures this year, averaging 1.1 goals per game on the road this season. Further, of their 11 goals on the road this year, nine of them have come in the second half of games.

Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek lead the way for West Ham. He has scored five goals on an expected 4.7 while adding four assists this season. Bowen has five goals with four assists this year. Soucek has also scored five goals, on an expected 3.5 five, while he has given an assist as well. Further, Niclas Fullkrus has been solid when he has had a chance to play. He has two goals and an assist but has been dealing with a hamstring injury which has limited playing time. Finally, Mohammed Kudus comes in with three goals and an assist this year.

West Ham has struggled at times on defense this year. They are giving up 1.95 goals per game, conceding 43 goals in 22 fixtures. They have been better on defense on the road this year. West Ham has allowed 17 goals in their ten road fixtures this year, good for 1.7 goals conceded per game.

Final Aston Villa-West Ham Prediction & Pick

Aston Villa has already defeated West Ham twice this year. Furthermore, one of those games was recent, just over two weeks ago. While Aston Villa did lose their last game in UCL play to Monaco 1-0, but have been in better form overall. They have won three of their last six games overall, with two draws. West Ham also does have two wins in their last six games but have also struggled against better-scoring teams. They have given up 15 goals in their last six games. This looks like another 2-1 game, with Aston Villa taking the win.

Final Aston Villa-West Ham Prediction & Pick: Aston Villa ML (-185)