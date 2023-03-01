Houston Astros top prospect Hunter Brown said he is working on his slider command after his spring training start against the Red Sox on Wednesday, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

“Just trying to get sliders down and away and throw heaters in the zone,” Brown said, via McTaggart. “I didn’t execute getting ahead of hitters and things like that, but trying to get my timing right. I think I was a little quick with that, so just kind of figure that out over the next couple of days and translate that into the next outing.”

Hunter Brown pitched one inning, gave up one hit, walked two, and allowed two runs with one of them being unearned. Brown also mentioned that he will have to get back into game speed.

“I think it has to do with just getting in game speed again,” Brown said, via McTaggart. “I faced live hitters once this camp and today. The more acclimated I get with that speed again, picking up a little faster than bullpens and things like that, I think I’ll be able to figure that out.”

Brown is the top prospect in the Astros system, and made his debut in MLB during 2022. He pitched seven games, starting two. He had a 0.89 ERA in 20.1 innings, so a very small sample size.

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado said Brown might have been too excited.

“I think he got a little excited,” Martin Maldonado said, via McTaggart. “His pitches were inconsistent, but overall he looked good. … He missed a couple of fastballs up, a couple way off the plate too. The slider wasn’t as consistent.”

Brown could have a role in the bullpen and the starting rotation at points this year for the Astros.