The Houston Astros (35-24) travel north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays (33-27). This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you an Astros-Blue Jays prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Astros are in second place in the AL West division, but they have won seven of their last 10 games. The Astros are led by Yordan Alvarez who has 15 home runs and 51 RBI to go along with a .274 batting average. Mauricio Dubon is batting .294 on the season while Alex Bregman leads the Astros in hits. Framber Valdez is one of the best pitchers in baseball to lead the Astros rotation. He has a 2.16 ERA and 84 strikeouts. Out of the bullpen, Ryan Pressly has 11 saves.

The Blue Jays are in fourth place in the AL East division, despite their winning record. They are on a four game win streak and have won seven of their last 10 games. Bo Bichette is having an MVP-like season as he leads the Blue Jays in batting average, home runs, RBI and hits. As a team, the Blue Jays are batting .265, good for third best in the MLB. Kevin Gausman leads the Blue Jays on the mound with a 2.76 ERA and 100 strikeouts. Toronto has an ERA below 4.00, so they have been pitching the ball fairly well.

Brandon Bielak and Alek Manoah will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Astros-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Blue Jays Odds

Houston Astros:

Toronto Blue Jays:

Over:

Under:

How To Watch Astros vs. Blue Jays

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Sportsnet (Canada)

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Houston is facing a struggling pitcher in this game. Manoah is 1-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 1.77 WHIP. He has been having a tough time keeping the opposition held down in all his outings. Manoah has gone five innings or more in just two of his six starts during May. In those starts the Blue Jays are 0-6. Houston should be able to get to Manoah in this game and score some runs.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Toronto needs to rely on their offense in this game. The Blue Jays bat a little bit better against right-handed pitching and Bielak is a hittable pitcher. On the season, opposing teams are batting .275 off Bielak. His 1.45 WHIP indicates that he allows a lot of baserunners when he is on the mound. The Blue jays should be able to hit the ball around and get to Bielak in this game. If they do that, Toronto will cover the spread, but they have to hit.

Final Astros-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

With these pitchers on the mound, I expect this game to be a little bit more high scoring. Manoah is not the same pitcher he was last year and Bielak might lose it against one of the better offenses in the MLB. The over in this game should hit, but the Astros should be able to get to a struggling Manoah in this game. Expect the Astros to cover the spread as they win this game.

Final Astros-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Astros +1.5 (-192), Over 10 (-115)