The Houston Astros (36-24) take on the Toronto Blue Jays (33-28) in the second game of a four game set Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Blue Jays prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was controlled by the Astros the entire time. Houston chased Alek Manoah with just one out in the first inning after scoring six runs off him. The Astros ended up winning the game 11-4. Yainer Diaz and Jake Meyers had four hits each on the night. Meyers, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, and Corey Julks all hit home runs in the win. Julks' home run was a grand slam. Brandon Bielak earned the win after allowing just three runs on 10 hits through six innings of work. Dalton Varsho and Alejandro Kirk hit home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette stayed hot at the plate as he led the Blue Jays with two hits on the night.

Hunter Brown will take the ball for Houston while Kevin Gausman starts for Toronto.

Here are the Astros-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Blue Jays Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-184)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Astros vs. Blue Jays

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, SportsNet (Canada)

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Hunter Brown is having a pretty good rookie campaign. He has a 5-2 record with a 3.61 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 74 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. Brown has at least eight strikeouts in his last four starts, so the stuff is there. If he can be on his best game, he is very hard to hit. On the road this season, Brown is 4-0 with a 3.28 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. He is comfortable away from home, so the Astros will have a chance to win this game.

Houston has already faced Gausman this season. Although Gausman has been pitching well overall, the Astros are one of the few teams that have roughed him up. In 4 2/3 innings, Houston scored eight runs on seven hits and hit two home runs. The Astros do not need to repeat that performance, but four or five runs will help them cover the spread. Having seen Gausman already, the Astros know what they are up against and should be able to have a good game.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Gausman is having a fantastic season for Toronto. He has a 2.76 ERA through 12 starts this season. Gausman also has a 1.12 WHIP while striking 100 in 75 innings pitched. Gausman has not given up more than two earned runs in each of his last five starts and nine of his 12 total starts. With him on the mound, the Blue Jays are very confident that they can win.

Toronto has a good offense if everything clicks at once. Bichette, Varsho, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Whit Merrifield are all solid hitters. Hunter Brown is a tough matchup, but he does allow opponents to hit the ball hard a good amount. If the Blue Jays can hit the ball hard and find some barrels in this game, they will cover the spread.

Final Astros-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun pitching matchup. The under is definitely in play here. I do expect a lot closer of a game in this one, and with the Astros being the underdogs I will roll with them to cover the spread.

Final Astros-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Astros +1.5 (-184), Over 7.5 (-118)