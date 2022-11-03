Christian Vazquez joins Yankees legend Yogi Berra in rare World Series history

The Houston Astros bounced back in a big way in Game 4 of the World Series, as they tossed a combined no-hitter to silence the Philadelphia Phillies and tie the series at two games apiece. While the pitchers involved in the no-hitter will get much of the credit, and rightfully so, Astros catcher Christian Vazquez also managed to make history for his role in the no-hitter.

Vazquez, who was making just his second start of the playoffs, took his spot behind the plate and guided Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly throughout their no-hitter. Vazquez now becomes just the second catcher in MLB history to have caught a no-hitter in the World Series, with New York Yankees legend Yogi Berra being the only other member of that club after he caught Don Larsen’s perfect game in the 1956 World Series.

“Vázquez, who was traded from the Red Sox to the Astros at this year’s trade deadline, caught the second no-hitter in World Series history Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park…He joins Hall of Famer Yogi Berra (caught Don Larsen’s perfect game in 1956) as the only backstops ever to be behind the plate for a World Series no-no.” – Chris Cotillo, MassLive

Anytime your name gets mentioned in the same breath as Berra, typically you have done something right, and that’s certainly the case for Vazquez. Vazquez didn’t get too involved with his bat, but his contributions behind the plate certainly helped Houston pull out a much needed victory. With the series becoming a best of three contest now, Christian Vazquez may see his playing time spike as a result of his help in Game 4.