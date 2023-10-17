The Houston Astros find themselves in a 0-2 hole in the 2023 ALCS after losing the series' first two games to the Texas Rangers at home. Unfortunately, they've struggled to perform all season long at Minute Maid Park and tend to play better on the road.

Regardless, New York Yankees legend and Fox Sports MLB analyst Derek Jeter doesn't understand their inability to turn it around on home turf and admitted the Astros are in serious trouble if they lose another.

Via MLB.com:

“It’s not like they're struggling for a week or a month. This is an entire year,” Jeter said. “You can't say they don't see the ball. You look at the run differential, everybody else sees the ball here, so I don't know how to explain it. But they need to turn it around, and they need to turn it around quickly, or they're in trouble.”

That's an understatement. Houston has never overcome a 0-2 deficit in the playoffs and won a series. Considering how hot Texas is at the moment, it won't be easy. On a more positive note, Dusty Baker's squad is 16-3 in their last 19 road games and had a 51-30 record away from home in the season compared to a 39-42 record at Minute Maid. A big difference.

When asked by David Ortiz was his solution would be to help the Astros snap out of it, Jeter was blunt:

“I’d take them all to a hotel and pretend we're on the road,” Jeter said.

The Rangers fans are loud as can be and will be doing everything imaginable to get in the Astros' heads. Plus, Max Scherzer is finally returning from injury to start Game 3.

But, it's do or die for Houston. Lose another and they're almost certainly done.

Time to buckle down.