The Houston Astros find themselves in a tough 0-2 hole heading into game three of the ALCS vs. the Texas Rangers. As the Astros look to get back on track, Dusty Baker has named the team's Game 3 starter.

Christian Javier will be on the bump for Houston in Game 3, via Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle. Javier last took the ball in the playoffs in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Twins. He threw five scorless innings while striking out nine in the win.

Javier has been elite throughout his career in the postseason. Over 15 appearances, the right-hander holds a 5-1 record with a 1.91 ERA and a 57/21 K/BB ratio. He won a game in the ALDS, ALCS and World Series last year on the way to Houston's championship.

With their backs against the wall, the Astros are once again calling on Javier to help dig them out.

Houston has gotten some shaky starting pitching against the Rangers. It was no problem in Game 1, Justin Verlander pitched 6.2 innings of two-run baseball, striking out five. However, the Astros were unable to get a run across and lost 2-0. In Game 2, Framber Valdez lasted just 2.2 innings and while he struck out six, he allowed four earned runs. The Astros lost 5-4.

Now having to hit the road, the Astros cannot afford another blow up on the mound. Christian Javier has proven to be a pitcher to trust when called upon in the postseason. Down 0-2 to the Rangers in the ALCS, Houston will need Javier to be at his very best.