Dusty Baker’s amusing Bryce Harper take when asked about Astros’ World Series DH struggles

Through five games in the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros have not received much quality production from the designated hitter position. Overall, three different players have earned at least one start at DH in the World Series, including David Hensley, who recorded one hit and struck out twice in four at-bats in Game 5.

For the moment, Baker remains unsure over just who will be penciled in to start at DH in Game 6, especially as the team has garnered lowly production from this spot in the lineup.

“I mean, do we wish we could do it better?” Baker said during a press conference on Friday. “Yeah, certainly. But the main thing is we’re one win away from a championship and it really doesn’t matter who does the job. Depends on Yuli’s health.

“Nobody’s really tore it up at DH, so I just got to figure out who is pitching for them first and what the matchup is.”

On the other hand, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson has relied on Bryce Harper to slot into the DH role in the World Series. The two-time National League MVP Award winner has not patrolled the outfield since April after suffering a UCL injury in his right elbow. He has still managed to log a .429 OBP to go along with one home run and two RBI in the World Series.

Life would be much easier for Baker if he could call on a “Bryce Harper-type DH” to take hold of this position for the Astros.

“I mean, it would be a whole lot easier if I had a Bryce Harper-type DH, but I don’t,” Baker said. “So I’m just, I just got to go with my feelings, and so far, no one’s really stood out.”

The Astros head into Game 6 with a golden opportunity to clinch their second World Series title in franchise history. Framber Valdez will start for the reigning American League champions in the contest. He last took the mound in Game 2 when he allowed one earned run in 6.1 innings pitched, and the one-time All-Star also logged 5.0 scoreless innings during his lone regular season start against the Phillies in early October.