Astros’ Dusty Baker honors Migos’ Takeoff after tragic murder

Houston Astros’ manager Dusty Baker reacted to the tragic death of Migos’ Takeoff ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, per Chandler Rome.

“Dusty Baker said he listened to Migos today in memory of Takeoff, who was killed in Houston last night. Baker said he saw Migos play a show four or five years ago,” Rome wrote on Twitter.

Takeoff was murdered during an altercation that transpired at a Houston bowling alley early Tuesday morning. Quavo was with him at the time, but was reportedly not injured during the devastating incident.

Baker said he listened to Migos in memory of Takeoff on Tuesday. Baker is currently in the process of leading the Astros in the World Series, so Houston will play for Takeoff in Game 3 of the Fall Classic on Tuesday night.

Dusty Baker was one of many people around the sports world who reacted to his death.

“No F**king Way,” Atlanta Hawks’ star Trae Young Tweeted.

“RIP Takeoff. Beyond f**king sad,” Chicago Cubs’ pitcher Marcus Stroman shared on Twitter. “Feels like every other day we lose one of our brothers. Society continuing to lean on hate and envy. Love those few around you and appreciate life daily. You truly never know when your last day might be!”

“Senseless killings need to stop. Need to unify. RIP TAKEOFF,” Jake Paul Tweeted.

Paul is correct in his assessment. Senseless killings are an undeniable issue in the world. There are far too many instances of reported deaths that did not need to happen.

Takeoff was just 28 years old.