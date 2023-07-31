The Yainer Diaz is the future of the Houston Astros. The young pitcher has been turning heads with his play on the field. Over the last few weeks, Diaz has been lighting up opposing offenses, leading some to wonder why he isn't starting full-time yet (considering their injuries). On Sunday, Astros manager Dusty Baker talked about the rationale behind starting Martin Maldonado over Yainer Diaz, per Audacy.

“Like (Astros manager) Dana (Brown) said, (Diaz) is the future, it’s just that sometimes you have to prepare them in the present for the future,” Baker said. “You don’t want to overwhelm them, but he’s learning from Maldy, and “Maldy’s still the guy, for now.”

Some might question why Maldonado is still starting consistently for the Astros. He's hitting just under .170 for the season, truly atrocious numbers even for a catcher. Meanwhile, Diaz has been electric since June, posting an .858 OPS from the plate. From those watching at home looking at the numbers, many are wondering why Maldonado is even starting at this point.

It's worth noting, though, that the catcher position is the hardest position to play in baseball. Catchers are a critical part of the defense, often dictating which pitches a pitcher will do in an at-bat. They're also tasked with preventing stolen bases and preventing runs from crossing the home plate. Maldonado, while not being an elite bat, has the defense right now to help the Astros better.

It's not like Yainer Diaz can't learn how to play catcher, though. The whole point of Baker's plan is for the young Diaz to learn from Maldonado and let him focus on what he does best: hitting bombs. We'll see how Diaz adjusts to playing at the catcher position full-time after Maldonado's departure.