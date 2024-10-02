As the Houston Astros began their playoff journey in the Wild Card round against the Detroit Tigers, Framber Valdez was the first one on the mound. However, Valdez didn't give the Astros a performance worthy of ace status.

The left-hander lasted just 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs as Houston fell 3-1. He struck out three and walked two. After the loss, Valdez admitted that his performance wasn't up to his expectations, via Jason Bristol of KHOU 11 News Houston.

“Sometimes you feel really, really good and you go out there and don't get a result you were expecting,: Valdez said. “Just waiting on the next game.”

Valdez commended the Tigers for taking pitches and working deep into counts. He admitted that he fell behind on hitters, leading to walks and overall not his usual status quo of pitching.

While Valdez struggled, all of Detroit's damage came in one inning. The Tigers scored three in the second on the back of three singles. However, it was more than enough as the Astros couldn't muster any more than one run across the plate.

Framber Valdez was a stud during the regular season, pitching to a 2.91 ERA and a 169/55 K/BB ratio. However, Game 1 against the Tigers didn't show off why Valdez was chosen to start in the first place.

Framber Valdez's postseason struggles

While the Tigers loss is at the forefront of Astros fans mind's, this isn't the first time Valdez has struggled in the postseason. The left-hander went 0-3 across his three starts during the 2023 playoffs.

His appearance in the ALDS was particular bad, allowing five earned runs in 4.1 innings against the Minnesota Twins. But then he followed that up with an 8.22 ERA over his 7.2 innings against the Texas Rangers in the ALCS. Over his 17 total playoff appearances, Valdez holds a 4.34 ERA and a 95/34 K/BB ratio.

The lefty did shine in Houston's last World Series title run. Against the Philadelphia Phillies, Valdez held a 1.46 ERA and an 18/5 K/BB ratio. The Astros are hopeful Valdez can return to that form.

But first, Houston must beat Detroit. Hunter Brown has already been named the Game 2 starter. Houston is hoping he can help carry the torch and get the Astros out of their hole while preparing Valdez to bounce back should they advance