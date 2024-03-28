Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is going to enter MLB free agency following the 2024 season. The Astros agreed to a contract extension with second baseman Jose Altuve, but it appears that they are willing to let Bregman hit the open market following the '24 campaign. Astros general manager Dana Brown reportedly said that there have not been contract extension discussions between the team and Bregman, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
Bregman is still only 29 years old. His production has declined since his 2018 and 2019 All-Star seasons, but Bregman is still recording respectable numbers. He even earned a few MVP votes in 2023 after slashing .262/.363/.441/.804. Bregman also smashed 25 home runs and drove in 98 runs.
Of course, that's a far cry from his 2019 season that saw him post a superb .296/.423/.592/1.015 slash line, 41 home runs, and 112 RBI. He also led the league in walks with 119 and finished second in American League MVP voting.
Will 2024 be Alex Bregman's final season with Astros?
If no contract extension comes to fruition before the end of the 2024 season, which seems likely based on Brown's latest comments, the '24 campaign will be especially important for Bregman. He is nearing 30 years old and would love nothing more than to have a huge season and earn a lucrative, multi-year deal in MLB free agency.
Bregman previously addressed his mindset before Opening Day, per a recent article in The Athletic by Chandler Rome.
“I just really enjoyed this offseason — the training, the hitting. I enjoyed it so much that I’m as obsessed as I was when I was 13 years old working toward getting to the big leagues,” the Astros star said. “There’s still something inside me that’s just burning — wanting to improve, wanting to get better. I felt like I got re-super-obsessed with everything.”
The 2024 free agency class projects to be loaded with talent. Of course, other players could end up signing contract extensions with their current teams. As of this story's writing, superstars such as Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried are among the players set to enter free agency alongside Bregman.
As far as infielders are concerned, Bregman will arguably be the top option. He's going to draw plenty of interest if he enjoys another strong campaign.
Losing Bregman would be a blow for the Astros. Their core of players over the years have obviously dealt with controversy amid the previous sign-stealing scandal. Regardless, Houston has been one of the best teams in MLB since 2017.
Astros World Series core departing as new stars emerge
Carlos Correa and George Springer have already left the Astros. Bregman could be next. Altuve inked a five-year deal to remain with the Astros, but many of the players that were brought in during Houston's pre-2016 rebuild have found new homes.
That isn't necessarily a bad thing since the Astros now feature new stars.
Yordan Alvarez is arguably the best hitter in the game. He will probably win an MVP at some point during his career. Alvarez excels at driving the ball to all parts of the field and features the potential to lead the league in home runs.
Kyle Tucker is an underrated star. Tucker can hit, run, and play defense well. He is already a great player, but Tucker may be in store for a true breakout 2024 season.
So the Astros are finding ways to remain competitive despite transitioning to a new group of stars. Still, players like Altuve and Bregman have been leaders throughout the franchise's dynasty. Houston would obviously miss Bregman's output on the diamond, but the same can be said about his veteran prowess.
For now, Alex Bregman and the Astros are focused on 2024. Houston reached the ALCS once again in 2023 but fell short to their in-state rival, the Texas Rangers. The Astros, who won the World Series in 2022, are looking to return to the Fall Classic.
Houston will begin the new campaign with a four-game series against another team that has emerged as a rival over the years, the New York Yankees. First pitch for Opening Day and the beginning of the series is scheduled for 4:10 PM EST in Houston.