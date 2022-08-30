The Houston Astros placed ace Justin Verlander on the 15-day IL after he was removed from his start on Sunday due to what the team described as calf discomfort. Verlander lasted just three innings against the Baltimore Orioles before his outing came to an early end, and it now seems as if the injury is more substantial than initially expected. The Astros announced their decision to place Verlander on the 15-day IL on Tuesday morning.

+ Hunter Brown has been added to the Taxi Squad — Houston Astros (@astros) August 30, 2022

In addition to placing Verlander on the 15-day IL, Jake Meyers will be sent down to Triple-A. In corresponding moves, Brandon Bielak and J.J. Matijevic were promoted from Triple-A, while Hunter Brown was added to the Astros’ taxi squad.

Verlander underwent an MRI on his ailing calf in order to get a better picture of what was causing his discomfort. Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle reports that the MRI showed signs of “fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption.”

According to the Astros, Justin Verlander's MRI showed "fascial disruption, but no muscle fiber disruption." James Click will address reporters in 15 minutes and presumably offer a timeline. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) August 30, 2022

The team has yet to reveal a timetable for Verlander to return to action, but fans will surely be hoping he’s able to return after a minimum 15-day stint on the shelf. Injuries have cost Verlander nearly all of the past two seasons, but he bounced back in tremendous fashion in 2022. Verlander is considered to be the AL Cy Young favorite thus far into the season and has played a key role in the Astros’ successful campaign.

Astros General Manager James Click indicates the team isn’t overly worried about the ailment and described the MRI results as being “relatively good news.”

GM James Click said it’s “relatively good news” on Verlander. “Our hope and expectation is this should be relatively short term,” Click said. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 30, 2022

In 2022, Justin Verlander has made 24 starts, logging a 1.84 ERA with 154 strikeouts across 152.0 innings. He’s walked just 26 batters on the year while making the ninth All-Star appearance of his 17-year career.