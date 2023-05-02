Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Houston Astros were already down Jose Urquidy. Now, the Astros have lost Luis Garcia to a worrisome injury.

Garcia was removed from his start against the San Francisco Giants after just eight pitches, via Houston field reporter Julia Morales. The right-hander is dealing with elbow discomfort and is poised to undergo further testing.

Urquidy was placed on the injured list with a shoulder injury. While there’s no word if Garcia will join him, losing another valuable starting pitcher would be a major hit for the Astros.

Luis Garcia has been with Houston since 2020. Over 68 appearances, Garcia has racked up a 28-19 record with a 3.61 ERA and a 364/112 K/BB ratio. This season, the RHP holds a 2-2 record with a 4.00 ERA and a 31/10 K/BB ratio over five starts.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Astros currently have one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB. Houston’s collective 3.21 ERA ranks second in the major leagues. They rank fifth in strikeouts (276) and are tied for seventh in opponent’s batting average (.231).

However, Houston will start to see their pitching numbers decline if the injuries continue to pile up. The Astros still have Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier atop their rotation. But Urquidy was already a major loss. Garcia might be too much to bear.

Garcia has been a major part of the Astros’ rotation in recent years. He was a key member of last year’s World Series winning team. Houston will hope Garcia won’t miss too much time. However, leaving after just eight pitches is never a good sign.